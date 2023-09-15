Sometimes, even we have a hard time trying to figure things out.
And, no time is usually more hectic than the first couple of weekends in September.
It seems that every team is playing in a tournament or regular game on those Saturdays.
We do what we can to keep up with those teams. It’s a lot to figure out, especially if the events are taking place outside the Franklin County boundaries. We’re fortunate to have a lot of coaches who help us out by getting us comments and information, clarifying things when we have questions and volunteering the stats. However, not everybody does that. If your favorite team isn’t appearing as often as you would like to see, there’s probably a reason for it, such as a coach not getting us information.
Unfortunately, with so many teams, we can’t go out and physically track down each and every coach.
When we get cut down on space, we tend to prioritize winners. Sometimes, there’s not enough space for all of them, either.
I’m trying to keep this column short so we can get more of the stories into this paper. I had 19 stories that could be done for this paper and I know Arron Hustead had a similar number of events to write up.
I’ll end with some football observations.
Sullivan has a very good football team. I was impressed with Robert York at quarterback. He’s got an arm and Sullivan could throw the ball more. He also is darned fast and was beating Union to the edge on keepers.
That should be an interesting game between Sullivan and St. Clair this week.
Both teams like to run the ball and this could be the first one to finish, as long as the score stays close.
Union should win a game sooner, rather than later. The Wildcats almost got past Sullivan on the road. In fact, had Union had all of its athletes during the final Sullivan drive, it might have been a different outcome.
Health is going to be vital for Union. Injuries are tough to overcome, but the Wildcats will have to find a way.
Union faces another very physical effort against Pacific’s battering ram offense this week.
It’s going to be nice to see members of the Borgia 1993 state championship team this week.
That was the best football team I’ve covered here. There have been some good ones, but there was something different about that team and it was no surprise that they won the state title.
