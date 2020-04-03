By our publication date, it’s April 1.
To us in the news industry, April Fools’ Day can be considered similar to Julius Caesar’s Ides of March. It’s usually not a good day to let your guard down. Someone always tries to push through a false story and see who bites in pushing it forward.
Hopefully, that’s not the case this year. Times are too serious with this COVID-19 crisis. There already are enough rumors flying around, and it’s sometimes hard to distinguish what is credible. Some outlets will run with anything.
We don’t need the hijinks of a normal April Fools’ Day complicating matters. Let’s hope we can go back to having the normal April 1 fun next year after putting this year’s April Fools’ Day on the list of events called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few months ago, we would have seen this as being a cruel April Fools’ Day joke. However, this is the current reality.
At some point, things will get back to normal. It’s just a matter of when. For now, it’s a matter of being smart and waiting it out.
If you’ve ever wanted to see classic sports events, there’s plenty of them showing on the specialized sports television channels.
Others are reaching outside of the normal channels. This could be when eSports becomes much bigger, since many can be played from remote locations on a centralized server.
We’ve seen that with racing. There have been two televised iRaces, simulating the NASCAR races from Homestead and Texas. Fox has put its top announcers onto calling the races. While there are still things to work out, it’s actually pretty entertaining.
Some of the drivers have extensive racing setups for their seats, steering wheels and even multiple monitors to simulate the full experience.
Others, including Sunday’s Texas winner Timmy Hill, just have a desktop computer and a steering wheel clamped to a desktop.
We’ve seen others adapt to this as well. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., also held an iRacing event Sunday night. Australia’s Scott Andrews was the winner.
Simulations might be one way for us to cope. We’re in the third part of our NCAA Basketball Tournament simulation using the 1990 Avalon Hill box game “March Madness.”
There also are card and dice games, such as Strat-O-Matic, for baseball, football, hockey, basketball, etc.
Today, games can be split into two categories, management or first-person players.
The first-person player games include the Madden franchise. This is where you can take control of a player in the game.
The management sims allow you to make up the lineup and make strategy calls. They’ve gotten much more elaborate over the years.
One of the first I can remember was the old SSI Computer Baseball. KMOX used it to simulate games during the 1981 Major League Baseball strike.
By the time we started what became Legends of Baseball here at The Missourian in 1994, we were using Tony La Russa Ultimate Baseball II and later its successors, including Oldtime Baseball.
There still are two local LOB teams, the St. Louis Stars and the Clover Bottom Barnstormers. An update on that league will be coming in another issue. We use Diamond Mind Baseball.
Dave Koch Sports also has some good programs and the football game is recommended. Check out the Dave Koch Sports Twitter account for its NCAA Basketball Tournament.
If you want to try extremely detailed simulations, check out Football Manager (soccer) or Out of the Park Baseball. Football Manager allows you to do everything from making transfers to running practices and game strategy. In Out of the Park Baseball, you can do everything down to setting ticket and concession prices.
Have fun digging into these simulations. It might be a good way to pass time while we wait for the world to return to normal.