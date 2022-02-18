Congratulations to the Rams.
At least, congratulations to Aaron Donald, Rob Havenstein and Johnny Hekker.
They’re the only St. Louis Rams left on this current Los Angeles team, which eked out a win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.
It wasn’t an overwhelming win, but it was what the NFL wanted.
The NFL has been desperate to reclaim a spot in the Southern California market, but not enough to give Los Angeles an expansion franchise after the Rams headed to St. Louis and the Raiders went back to Oakland following the 1994 season.
In the 21 seasons the Rams played in St. Louis, they were barely missed in Los Angeles. Prior to the great move, the team had played in Orange County for many seasons, calling Anaheim home. With the Dodgers, Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Ducks in the Los Angeles area, who really needed a pro football team?
The NFL. They wanted a team there. And, they found their guy in the one person who was supposed to be the Missouri anchor to keep the Rams in St. Louis.
E. Stanley Kroenke is supposed to be a huge St. Louis sports fan. He’s named after Enos Slaughter and Stan Musial. When the Rams moved to St. Louis, he was the “local investor” majority owner Georgia Frontiere wanted to help keep the team in St. Louis.
After Georgia’s death, he nearly gave up his option on buying the team before going in. St. Louis fans felt the future was saved.
Everybody knew Kroenke was a real estate mogul, so when he bought the land in Los Angles where SoFi Stadium now sits, it was considered more of a threat to the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, which ran the Edward Jones Dome. They had to maintain the clause, which mandated that the Rams’ home had to be within the top tier of stadiums (top eight) or the lease could be broken.
The problem was that the finances of the times meant the money wasn’t there to upgrade the dome, which had been shoehorned into that spot in the city.
Kroenke easily could have chipped in to help. That area of the city looked more like urban renewal than the set for “Escape From New York.”
He could have built his own stadium in St. Louis. But, he smelled bigger game.
There was money to be made on the West Coast. However, it wouldn’t be simple.
Even with poor teams, interest was high in the Rams in St. Louis. They sold out 100 home games, which was pretty good considering the poor on-field product. The players continued to work hard and the fans appreciated that.
But the team continued to get worse. Most draft picks just didn’t pan out and the free agent signings were not good. The Rams just couldn’t keep up in the NFC West.
The Rams didn’t have a winning record from 2003 to the end, 2015. The team did go .500 twice, making the playoffs for the last time in 2004. For a decade, St. Louis had to put up with subpar teams, management and performances. I believe that peaked Sept. 27, 2015. During the pregame against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Rams managed to ignite the turf, causing the game to be delayed until repairs could be made.
That, plus draconian security “upgrades” seemed to drive away the fans.
In the end, the worst-kept secret in town was about the Rams leaving. I covered them for 21 seasons, the last several on the sidelines as a photographer. We knew about it. The ushers knew about it. The infamous Thursday night “Color Rush” game between the Mustard Rams and Ketchup Buccaneers was the final one for the Rams in St. Louis.
Honestly, it was a fitting way to end the Rams’ time in the Gateway City.
After one season in Los Angeles, the front office and coaching staff seemed to figure things out again, something they easily could have done in St. Louis.
I don’t know what to say to Los Angeles, other than enjoy the time your team is on top. The roster moves made to put this particular team together have mortgaged your future. The Rams don’t have a draft pick until the fifth round of the 2022 draft, and only two others in the seventh round.
The team could gain compensatory picks, but nothing higher than the third round.
Los Angeles had better hope someone doesn’t give the owner a better deal. He’s still got the Chargers (and NFL) as clients for his stadium there.
Of course, the fans won’t care. As ESPN radio reported right after the Super Bowl, the big news in LaLa Land coming into the Super Bowl was a bad loss by the Lakers.
Somehow, the Rams just can’t win in that market.
And, maybe that’s poetic justice.