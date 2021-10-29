It’s that time of the year again.
The season is coming to an end for our fall teams.
Much like how the leaves change colors and fall from the trees, the teams are being blown off the bracket trees.
We’ve already seen most of the softball and all of the girls golf teams reach the conclusion of their seasons. The volleyball teams are going down fast now. The final two softball teams will be done by the weekend.
Not every team tastes ultimate victory. Only one team per class is going to take home a state championship trophy. One other team in each class will finish with a win in a third-place game.
The facts are that your favorite team is not going to conclude the season with a triumphant trophy raising or a parade home and honor guard welcome.
The suddenness of the ending isn’t going to be a pleasant experience. There are going to be tears. There should be. Each and every team, from those who have been massively successful to those that haven’t won a game, has put in a lot of hard work to get to this point of the season.
It’s never an easy experience. I’ve seen it happen for 31 years now, and many of you have probably been through this even more than that.
The end of the season is as much a part of the process as the opening day of practices. It happens.
The key is how you handle it. It might be a truer test of character than finishing with a state title.
Once you’ve gotten the sadness out of your system, there are plenty of positives to put a smile on your face. Remember the good times you’ve had with your teammates. Remember the friendships you’ve made and how much improvement you’ve had during the season.
Leave it all out on the field or court. Have no regrets in what you’ve done or accomplished.
Remember, there has to be a winner and a loser in team sports. That’s the nature of the beast. Only one can win and advance.
Sometimes, this is tougher than others. Take the Class 5 District 3 volleyball tournament for instance. I use this example because it’s the freshest in my memory late Monday night.
Of the four semifinalists, three of them have 30 wins, and the schools have combined for 18 state titles. Somebody had to lose in the semifinals.
And that team was Borgia, which had 10 seniors, was third place in Class 5 last year and the Class 3 state champion two seasons ago.
This Borgia team won more matches than many of those on the boards.
Lafayette, one of the premier large schools in the state, edged Borgia in five sets Monday in the semifinals. Lafayette has over 1,000 more students than Borgia, and the Rockwood School District has a nationally ranked club program (which several of the Borgia players are part of as well).
The Borgia kids didn’t back down despite being the smaller school. Borgia won the district last year over Lafayette with Eureka losing out in the semifinals.
I’m not going to get into the mechanics of the issue — how championship or success factor is designed to hurt winning nonpublic schools, how MSHSAA assigned three state powers to one district or how some programs are hit by excessive travel. Those are topics for another day.
Nothing diminishes the hurt of seeing your season come to an end. It hurts. There are better times ahead, and you’ve got to be ready.
The sun will come up tomorrow, though it might be behind clouds.
Tackle your next project with the same zeal.
Adapt.
Adjust.
Improve.
Most of all, smile, and have fun.