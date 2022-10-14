For over a century, baseball games have taken place at the site currently called Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The field has hosted everything from amateur contests to barnstorming teams and even, according to legend, the 1899 St. Louis Perfectos (currently Cardinals) for a preseason game. Lefty Martin used to have his annual charity game with many major leaguers playing.
Lore has it that several hall of famers have played ball there.
But, there could be a new chapter in the fabled history of the park. A local committee, led by Trent Hendrickson and Jeff Patke, is looking to bring a two-year run of American Legion regional tournaments to Washington.
Washington Post 218 Senior Legion Manager Kent Getsee thinks there’s a chance to bring some of the top American Legion Senior teams to Washington.
“Having been to a couple of regional tournaments, I think we can do it right,” he said.
Getsee is a veteran of regionals, most recently the 2021 Mid-South event at Duncan Field in Hastings, Nebraska.
The 2015 Post 218 Seniors of Mike Gardner went to Bismarck, North Dakota for the Central Plains Regional as the Missouri runner-up.
In 2012, Washington was the state champion and played at Jesuit High School in New Orleans. The event was moved from Kirsch-Rooney Stadium due to heavy rain.
Larry Maune took the 1989 Post 218 Seniors to North Platte, Nebraska, while Henry Voss led the 1957 Post 218 squad to Hobart, Oklahoma.
Junior Legion teams have gone to Crowley, Louisiana; Fargo, North Dakota; and Rapid City, South Dakota. The Junior tournaments have run a bit differently as those are invitational events.
It’s Missouri’s turn to host another regional. The last one took place at the Hidden Valley Complex in Blue Springs in 2010.
The big question is whether or not Ronsick Field fits the host criteria.
On paper, Ronsick falls short in some areas. However, that hasn’t dashed local hopes.
“Looking at the request for proposal list, that was put together years ago,” Getsee said. “The six-man press box has gone by the wayside. The dimensions (400-foot minimum center field) were put in there when the bats were hotter than firecrackers.”
Getsee said the switch to BBCOR bat regulations have helped keep the ball in the park at places like Ronsick Field.
There’s one possible stumbling point. The tournament would take place at the same time as the Washington Town & Country Fair.
“The biggest issue we have is hotel rooms,” Getsee said. “We have a plan.”
Getsee feels there’s enough lodging within the 20- to 30-mile radius to make it work. Also, there are bed and breakfasts and other rentals which will add to the capacity.
Washington checks many of the other boxes. Getsee said Post 218 has a good relationship with St. Francis Borgia and the field there could be used for warmups and practices, another requirement.
I’ve been to two Senior Legion and one Junior Legion regional events.
As far as the facilities go, Washington would be at the lower end of the locations. Miller Stadium, host of the 2005 Mid-States Regional Junior Legion event, was a former minor league stadium. The Crowley, Louisiana, field was massive and resembled St. Louis’ old Sportsman’s Park.
The 2012 Senior Legion Mid-South Regional in New Orleans had to be changed to Jesuit’s massive turf facility after heavy rain rendered the historic Kirsch-Rooney Stadium unusable. That field, also used for soccer and football, was huge and turfed. It did have a video board (still being installed during the tournament) and massive grandstand.
Duncan Field in Hastings, Nebraska, was another former minor league park which still hosts college games.
The field, known for its brick wall, is so large that every home run ever hit there has been documented.
Realistically, the only field within the Ninth District which would fit the criteria would be O’Fallon’s CarShield Field.
Ronsick might not be as large as the other fields. There’s enough to do in Washington and with St. Louis just an hour away, there’s a lot more out there. The only venue which would match that would be New Orleans with Bourbon Street and the French Quarter just a stroll away from where the teams stayed.
Knowing Kent Getsee, and the push of people who have gotten behind this already, I wouldn’t bet against it.