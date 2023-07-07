If you think we’ve see a lot of American Legion baseball through the month of June, things are just warming up.
The Ninth District tournaments are starting up with the Freshmen at Elsberry and the Juniors at Union and Washington.
The Senior Legion district tournament starts next week with the zone tournament the following week.
We have nine Franklin County teams representing Washington Post 218, Union Post 297, Pacific Post 320 and Sullivan Post 18 participating.
In the Freshman Tournament, which started Monday, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team is the top seed with Union Post 297 seeded second.
While the Red team went unbeaten in league play and should be the tournament favorite, there are at least two or three teams capable of pulling out this one. The top two teams go to the state tournament in Jackson starting the following week.
The Ninth District Junior Tournament will be a true pick-em. The regular season ended with a four-team tie at the top. Just about every team in the tournament has recorded a big win this season.
This is too close to call. Washington Post 218, Union Post 297 and Pacific Post 320 should be the middle of the fight and don’t count out Sullivan Post 18.
Other favorites include 20-win Elsberry Post 226 and St. Peters Post 313. St. Charles Post 312 also has done some damage.
Remember, this has been the most competitive level in recent years. New Haven Post 366 once won from the eighth seed.
The Zone 1 Tournament for the Juniors is the following week with the state tournament running July 20-23 in Blue Springs.
The Ninth District Senior Tournament will be played in Washington and if you see the top two seeds, Washington Post 218 and Pacific Post 320, on the schedule, then go. The first two games were close and Pacific has played Washington closer than anyone this season.
Washington and one other team return for the Zone 1 Tournament in Washington July 17-20. Two teams advance to the state tournament in Sedalia July 24-27.
The state tournament is getting a makeover this year with six teams going. It had been a four-team tournament with each zone getting a representative. However, the number of teams dried up in Zone 3, the southwest part of the state, so any teams there were forced to play through Zone 2 in Kansas City.
In recent years, a bonus spot has been awarded at the state tournament on a rotating basis between the three other zones.
I don’t know what to expect from a six-team state tournament. It could be good and fair, or it could backfire.
The state winner will have to return home, turn around and travel to Pelham, Alabama, and be ready to go there by Aug. 2. Whether the extra strain of playing more games is a bonus or burden remains to be seen.
•••
This year marks 30 years since Washington last hosted the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament.
The year, 1993, was significant in many ways. First, that brought the highest-measured crests on the Missouri River with a top crest of 35.4 feet July 31 of that year. Flood stage is 20 feet.
Unfortunately, the Missouri River bridge was still closed in the days heading up to the tournament.
Second, it was the wettest year on record to that point with 68.37 inches of measured precipitation. That included 11.43 inches in July.
Fortunately, the state tournament ran in August (13-15 after originally being scheduled for Aug. 12-14), the driest month of the summer (at 6.38 inches, twice the normal amount) and after the worst of the spring and summer flooding had subsided.
It still played havoc with the event. Ed Ronsick Field at the time was a skinned dirt infield and it had to be turned over immediately before the start date.
Larry Maune managed the Post 218 team and was assisted by Tim Malloy and Kevin Strauser, which was a solid staff.
Those three also made sure the tournament ran as close to the schedule as possible, getting donated equipment and volunteer labor, without much help from the parks department.
Washington was lucky to be there as the host team after getting knocked out of the Ninth District Tournament in two games.
Sullivan Post 18 was the local favorite. While covering a game in Pacific, I talked with Mike Mabe for a long time about that team. Mabe, from Steelville, was an outstanding catcher for Sullivan’s Legion program. Mike’s son, Gavin, is a pretty good catcher himself at Union High School and with Pacific Post 320. Gavin Mabe homered twice in the first game of a doubleheader that day.
In those days, nobody had a one-school, or even a two-school team. Washington had players from both local schools as well as New Haven and Hermann.
Sullivan, managed by Gene Martin with help from Jim Thornsberry, had players from Sullivan, Bourbon, Cuba and Steelville.
Oak Grove Post 379, the state champion, had players from Oak Grove, Grain Valley, Blue Springs, Higginsville, Wellington, Warrensburg, Tri-City Christian and Odessa.
Defending state champion Ash Grove (Springfield Post 639) had players from eight schools. Ballwin Post 611 had a college player, Matt Cavanaugh of Miami University of Ohio, which was a big thing in those days.
Teams needed those big rosters. At that time, Senior Legion games were nine innings long, not seven as they are today.
Ryan Fry, who went on to play baseball at Mizzou, was the event MVP. A shortstop and pitcher, Fry earned two wins and a save in the tournament. That wouldn’t have happened in the pitch count era.
Oak Grove beat a solid Ballwin team for the title, 10-6. Ballwin had knocked out Washington Post 218.
Ballwin was a solid-hitting squad with switch-hitting shortstop Torre Tyson at the top of the order. His father, Mike Tyson, had played infield for the St. Louis Cardinals. In left field, they had Aaron Jawoworski, who went on to become an All-American at Mizzou and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB 1997 Amateur Draft.
Post 218 ended Ash Grove’s bid to win back-to-back state titles, beating that team twice. In the first game, Todd Schmidt pitched Post 218 to a 5-2 win. Schmidt made it as high as New Jersey (A) in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
Josh Allen held the Ash Grove batters to just two runs as Washington survived.
One of the strongest teams, Sullivan, was the first to be knocked out. Friday the 13th was very unlucky for Post 18.
In the tournament’s first game, Sullivan took Ballwin to 13 frames before Post 611 prevailed, 7-6.
In the final game of the night, Ash Grove beat Sullivan in 10 innings, 13-11. At the end of a long, long day, the fog was drifting in from the outfield and it was a surreal setting for a surreal result.
Sullivan led 11-2 in that game before Ash Grove clawed back to send it to the 10th.
Despite the result, that was a powerful Sullivan team. Derek Dace was one of the best in this area to ever chuck a baseball. A Mizzou signee, he skipped college ball when he was drafted in the eighth round in 1994 by the Houston Astros. He made it to AAA twice, in 1997 and in 2000-01.
Dace and Richie Clover (drafted in 1997 by the Chicago White Sox in the 42nd round from Central Missouri) were a potent 1-2 punch on the mound. That first extra-innings game of the day really messed up the pitching flow for Sullivan though.
In the end, it was Oak Grove moving forward with Manager Ron Johnson, a veteran in the Kansas City area, leading the way. Besides Ryan Fry and his younger brother, Brett (a four-time MSHSAA state wrestling champion), the team also had the Terrell brothers, Jeff and James, who were sons of former MLB infielder Jerry Terrell.
I was the official scorer for that tournament. The biggest changes for me were having to “proof” the book after each game and filling out the championship box score in triplicate.
The timing of the Legion playoffs was much later in those years. Because the state tournament ran at that time, many high school athletes had to sit out in practices. I know Dale Gildehaus wished he could have had some of those kids on the field, but it didn’t matter in the long run as his team went 14-0 and won the Class 3A state title.
