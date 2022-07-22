Times are changing.
We’re in the midst of the American Legion baseball playoffs at three different levels.
The Freshmen played their state event last week while the Junior State Tournament takes place in Washington this week. Maybe the biggest question in this event concerns how many times Washington Post 218 will play Elsberry Post 226 Red.
The teams have played eight times this season, six between the Ninth District and Zone 1 tournaments. Oddly, all eight meetings so far have been in Elsberry.
The Senior State Tournament runs next week in Sedalia. Two teams from the event in Washington will advance with Washington and Pacific representing the Ninth District.
This area remains a stalwart for American Legion baseball. Just go out to a game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. You’ll have filled parking lots, good-sized crowds and a good baseball experience. The Legion teams have assumed the social standing of the old town teams.
All three Washington and single teams from Union and Pacific have made it past the district level. The two teams which ended the season at the district level were one win away from advancing.
However, American Legion baseball isn’t thriving in as many places. Missouri has 76 teams at all three levels this year. That’s a drop of 21 programs from last season, when Missouri had enough teams to justify a second regional tournament slot.
In 2019, the year before the COVID-19 Pandemic, there were 113 teams.
There are many reasons we’ve seen a decrease in teams. Just like the umpire shortage, we’ve seen the people who have given their time to create the teams step down for various reasons.
In many places, they just can’t get the players. When I started, there was a pretty strong recruiting war between American Legion baseball and SLABA (St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association), but that mainly raged with the programs closer to St. Louis.
There are many current enemies to the traditional Legion town teams. Sports specialization probably is the biggest one. So many young athletes are being coaxed to concentrate on playing one (or maybe two) sports, max, year-round.
Despite there being more baseball jobs around than any other sport, and the fact that baseball is one of the few sports not dependent upon overall body size, it’s not a popular choice.
For those who do play baseball, there’s a massive pull from the club organizations. You know them. They have fancy names. The teams offer year-round training and take their players to many showcase events and tournaments around the country.
The carrot on the end of the stick is college exposure. Those programs make their name, and their profit, on getting their players recruited to play college baseball.
And, they do make profits. It’s not cheap to get all of that training and travel to all of those tournaments.
Factor in the ever-rising gas prices to go to the training facilities. Club sports never have been cheap.
Club programs also don’t publicize their players. I’ve got about as good of a chance of hitting the lottery as receiving a press release on a local athlete playing club ball.
That’s not to say the club programs don’t do a good job. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all deal. Each athlete, and his/her family, has to make its own educated decision. There are many ways to make the dream work.
There are opportunities at many colleges to play ball. Many entail going through a tryout process, or walking on, but the opportunities are there. And, if you’re thinking that the community college route isn’t viable, most of the area’s recent NCAA Division I baseball players started at the community college level before transferring.
American Legion programs have been doing what they can to find college homes for their players as well. The Ninth District has held special annual showcase events. There will be an all-star game between Legion and SLABA players July 26 in Washington. The game is meant for Junior Legion level players and the hope is to get them in front of college coaches.
I would love to see American Legion baseball return to its past splendor. The Ninth District featured some of the best baseball in the state. The district was divided into two divisions and many teams were competitive. Many professional players, and some who made it to the Major Leagues, started out playing American Legion baseball.
We’ve lost a lot of outstanding programs, and many who were competitive on a nightly basis. Among the Ninth District fallen flags are C&H (aka Harvester Memorial), Daniel Boone, West, O’Fallon, Central Spartans, North Knights, Troy, Warrenton and New Haven.
In the old days, St. Charles and Wentzville had full programs and those were competitive at all levels.
Hopefully, we’ll get back to the old times.
Finding dedicated people to run the programs, and getting the players to commit to playing locally, is the start.