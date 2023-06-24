Deadline day has come and passed.
We now know that there are 77 American Legion baseball teams officially playing this summer at all levels, and 21 of them are playing at the three Ninth District levels.
We know that district tournaments will be played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, unless otherwise stated.
We also know that the Ninth District Junior Legion winner will host the Zone 1 Tournament and that Washington Post 218 will host the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament.
We know that the state tournaments are in Sedalia (Senior) Blue Springs (Junior) and Jackson (Freshman).
It appears that there will be changes this year with the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament.
There had been talk that the tournament was going to be extended to six teams (two from each zone). With the dates of July 24-27 (Monday through Thursday) listed, I’m guessing that’s going to happen. Exactly how they’re going to have a six-team state tournament, I don’t know, but we’ll find out in a hurry.
Washington Post 218 has been the standout Senior Legion team so far, going undefeated through the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Despite only having 14 players on the full roster, this is a powerful team and has a number of versatile players who can play different spots.
Union’s Karson Eads might not be the first name on the lineup, or start games, but he’s the type of player you want on your team. Every team I’ve ever seen Eads play for, he makes better. You’re not going to find a better teammate who makes the most of his chance when it comes.
With players from Washington, St. Francis Borgia, Union, St. Clair and Warrenton, this is closer to the old Post 218 teams. When I arrived, Washington always had at least a couple of players from New Haven and a pitcher from Hermann who could come through in the clutch.
Washington is going to have to continue that trend. Hosting the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional Tournaments, Post 218 needs all of its eligible native sons to play next year if it is going to field a competitive team. That could mean getting some kids who traditionally have played showcase club ball in St. Louis.
We know the level of play at the state level can compete with the regional teams. Jefferson City Post 5 made a strong run through the regional last year in Pelham, Alabama. Post 218 survived into the later stages of the 2021 event in Hastings, Nebraska. In 2019, Festus Post 253 was the Zone 4 and Missouri runner-up, advancing as a bonus team. Post 253 caught fire in Hastings, won the region and was the last Missouri team to reach the American Legion World Series.
As far as the Ninth District goes in Junior Legion ball, I expect the championship going through Lincoln County again. Post 226 might not be as strong as last year. Don’t count out St. Peters Post 313 or St. Charles Post 312 just yet either.
I know Washington Post 218 struggled to find itself early in the season, mainly because of Borgia’s deep high school run, but that’s a team with enough veterans to make a run in the playoffs. There was evidence of that last weekend, when Washington won five games in three days and claimed the Sullivan Tournament crown over Elsberry.
Someone will represent the district in the Freshman state tournament, and right now it appears that team likely will be the Washington Post 218 Red team. It’s the class of the district so far, but hasn’t fared as well against nondistrict competition.
•••
The area lost one of its top officials recently. Keith Reidt died June 10 after batting brain cancer.
If you ever saw Keith at a basketball, baseball, softball or volleyball game, you knew it.
The big guy always had a smile on his face and a fast response for nearly every situation. Keith always knew how to defuse a potentially contentious situation and was just a heck of a good guy. The area will miss him. There are a couple of younger officials who are making their way through the ranks and are similar to Keith. If you didn’t insult Clemson, the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Islanders, you were good in Keith’s book.
Unfortunately, we’ve had a few deaths like Keith lately. They all hit you like a kick in the guts, or a little lower. All will be missed.
