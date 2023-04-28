Genesis got it right.
One of their 1986 hits from the “Invisible Touch” album was “Land of Confusion.”
And, if you’re trying to follow high school sports, you easily can get into the land of confusion.
For example, A Jan. 18 girls basketball game won by St. James took place with two different opponents if you trusted the social media.
Most outlets reported correctly that St. James played Lutheran St. Charles. However, the St. James Twitter account reported it was Lutheran South. It wasn’t the first time this year that those two schools have been confused for each other.
Lutheran St. Charles labels itself as Lutheran High School. The St. Charles is added so it’s not confused with the others and is for St. Charles County.
Lutheran South labels itself as Lutheran High School South. If you forget to add the “South,” it’s the same as the one located in St. Peters, hence the confusion.
A similar issue happens with O’Fallon Christian. It goes by Christian High School, which tells you little about it. There are several Christian high schools. There’s St. Louis Christian, not to be confused with St. Louis Christian homeschool, Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis or others.
That’s why you’ve got to have the O’Fallon in front of it, or things can get confusing in a hurry.
In our area, maybe the biggest head scratcher is with two schools named Liberty.
You’ve got to hand it to the Wentzville School District. They didn’t go for the directional names for their campuses, and that’s refreshing. When Timberland was built, everyone started to call Wentzville High School “Holt.” That was fine.
But when the third school was built, that’s where the confusion started to hit.
Wentzville Liberty (and you really need that Wentzville) was built 16.2 miles away from Liberty Christian Academy. And both have Eagles as their nickname.
Most people use Liberty Christian, so it’s not a huge issue. But, a lot of people don’t use “Wentzville” with Liberty.
It wouldn’t be so bad if there weren’t three more Liberty schools. There’s Liberty and Liberty North in the town of Liberty, which is near Kansas City. There’s Mountain View Liberty, which is between Willow Springs and Winona on Highway 60.
With Liberty schools in three massively different areas of the state, it’s a guessing game sometimes to figure out which one is referenced with just “Liberty” given as the school.
The Rolla Holiday Invitational boys basketball event did that a few years back. It turned out they were referencing Wentzville Liberty, but it took a lot of digging to figure that out.
The same can be said for those directional schools which are referenced only by their compass point names.
And, then there are the schools with multiple names, such as John F. Hodge (St. James) and Horton Watkins (Ladue). The old Wellston High School also went by Eskridge.
Those aren’t the only ones. Here are a few others:
• afayette can reference the large public school in Wildwood, a smaller public school in St. Joseph or the county school in Higginsville.
• indsor is both in Imperial near the Mississippi and the town of Windsor southwest of Sedalia.
• Grandview is both a public high school in the town of the same name located south of Kansas City and a small public school in Ware, west of Hillsboro.
• ichland is both in the town of the same name northwest of Waynesville, and in Essex, between Sikeston and Dexter.
• arquette, another Rockwood high school, is both in Chesterfield and is a Catholic school in Alton, Illinois.
And we haven’t even scratched the surface for nicknames.
According to mascotdb.com, we’re guilty of having some of the most common names for active schools in this area. Eagles ranks first at 1,412 entries. Tigers is next with 1,014. Among the top 10 with area representatives are Bulldogs (fourth at 945), Wildcats (sixth at 776), Cougars (eighth at 592) and Knights (ninth at 540).
We do not have Panthers (third at 945), Warriors (fifth at 793), Lions (seventh at 654) or Mustangs (10th at 493).
Even Shamrocks is in use by 21 schools (although at least two seem to reference one school). Believe it or not, there’s another Missouri Shamrocks, North Harrison.
Really, we need to have more original names. There are a ton in use by one school. Please, someone rename your teams the Trash Pandas. Only a AA baseball team in Madison, Alabama is using that one.