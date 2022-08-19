Friday is a massive day in area high school sports.
Starting early, it’s the day that MSHSAA district assignments are slated to be released for most fall sports.
While many schools have a pretty good idea of what classes they’ll fit into for this cycle, it’s anyone’s guess where they’ll be assigned in districts.
Our area teams are just far enough outside the St. Louis area that they’re considered filler for whatever nearby districts need teams to be filled out.
The area schools have gone nearly every possible way, with the exception of going through the Kansas City or St. Joseph areas, for the postseason.
In other words, I have no predictions about where our teams will be headed. It wouldn’t shock me if teams in one class are headed in two or three different directions for the postseason.
Friday also is football jamboree day. While we’ll see teams in action against other schools, it’s no guarantee who will be good. I would suspect that many of the programs will keep to vanilla playbooks to prevent giving anything away.
Just like scrimmages many schools held last weekend, the key is to avoid injuries. Nobody wants to lose a starter, much less a key player, in a glorified scrimmage.
The biggest jamboree will be at Scanlan Stadium where area fans will be waiting for the final cycle when host Washington plays crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia. It’s the only time those teams will face off as they won’t be in the same class this year.
Just how teams respond when there are officials and penalties remains to be seen. The biggest factor is avoiding unforced mistakes in the opening week. Teams which can do that have a much better chance of winning the openers.
We’ve got a couple of good ones to start the season the following Friday. Washington plays at Union and Borgia is at Pacific.
Union beat Washington last year, 42-21, but both teams return big-time players this year. It could be a showdown between the area’s best programs.
Meanwhile, a rebuilding Borgia faces a restocking Pacific. Pacific won last year, 30-12, which started Borgia’s roughest year since 1960. So far, Borgia isn’t jumping offsides on every other play, which bodes better for the Knights. Do they have enough to get past Pacific though?
It will be a great matchup between hall of fame coaches Dale Gildehaus (Borgia) and Paul Day (Pacific).
Elsewhere, the pick might be the annual Highway 19 Showdown, where Hermann visits Montgomery County. The Wildcats beat the Bearcats in Hermann last year, 31-16.
I don’t know what to expect from the St. Clair-Potosi game. The Salem-St. James game could fit into the same category.
Northwest should be favored at Sullivan, but the Eagles will pick up extra points for playing a school that big. Owensville should be favored over Cuba.
That day also starts some big-time softball tournaments.
The Union Tournament has taken place on the first Saturday of the season since softball moved to the fall. The Sullivan Tournament is newer, but has a bigger field of better-known teams.
At Union, last year’s Class 4 state runner-up Rolla, the defending champion, has to be a favorite. Two local teams are there, Union and Borgia. Union should finish better than last year as it hopefully won’t have all of the quarantines it did at this time last year.
Washington moves into the Sullivan Tournament this year and they should be a favorite to win the whole thing. I wouldn’t be shocked to see them have to face Sullivan at some point as that program always is solid.
Pacific is the third local team in that tournament and it should be interesting to see how the Lady Indians do there.