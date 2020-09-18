Even if they’ve been living under a rock, in a cave or a fallout shelter, everyone knows that 2020 has been a rough year.
We were lucky that the first two months were normal. Then, everything went haywire.
We had no high school spring season and summer sports took place under an unofficial format with no championships.
Heading back into the fall, we have high school sports with championships set for the end of the season — if we get there. Schools still have time to either decide to play now, or move to the alternative fall season to take place next spring.
Any school deciding to take that route will not be able to play after Sept. 17. The first postseason assignments are to be made Sept. 21.
That means time quickly is running out for our friends in St. Louis County, where a late push is being made to try to get sports going.
The situation is fluid. Things seem to change hour by hour. And, if the evil COVID-19 rears its ugly head, sports can be stopped cold in an instant.
Unless we have a time machine and can go back and stop COVID-19 before it ever spread, nobody’s going to be happy with what’s happening. Everybody is frustrated right now.
In some cases, it’s not so much how fluid the situation is, it’s the type of fluid being used.
“Don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining,” said John Vernon’s character Fletcher in “The Outlaw Josey Wales.”
I think that quote pretty much fits the situation right now with frustration. People just want to get the straight facts, and they deserve that. Sometimes, that’s not so easy with the situation changing quickly.
I know St. Francis Borgia Regional football fans were in that boat Friday night. They were told that there would be no fans allowed at Fox for the football game, because of Jefferson County being placed under red alert.
They were told parking lots and other areas would be closed so they couldn’t attend. And then, there were Fox fans, the Fox band, Fox cheerleaders and the Fox dance team.
I counted about 60 in the stands. I was told the Fox senior football players were allowed to have two fans apiece. Borgia fans were upset they weren’t accorded the same opportunity. They’ve got a point.
I know student fans at Washington High School want to be able to attend football games. I hope things can progress to the point where that’s acceptable.
I would love to see things get back to where anyone can attend games. That might not happen for a while, however. There’s a lot to be considered.
Give a ton of credit to our area’s school administrators and high school athletic directors. They’re really getting it right now from fans over the policies.
In the area, we have at least three different policies in place concerning fans, and folks who follow one school might want a policy in place at another school. There’s no way to make everyone happy and defend against the real enemy, COVID-19, right now.
Consider this — there were more fans at the Borgia-Union soccer match Monday night than the entire opening weekend of England’s Premier League.
People don’t want to be told they can’t attend events. Nobody wants to wear a mask. However, we have to take temporary measures to combat COVID-19 spread until we really get a true grasp on the virus.
There are many factors that need to be weighed to decide whether or not fans can attend and in what numbers.
Please be patient in waiting for the changes to take place. This isn’t going to be a fast process.
From what we’ve seen since the fall season started with teams having to skip events because of quarantines, we should be happy we’ve got what we have right now.