Taking a break from the everyday grind, I’ve been able to get out and play one of the world’s fastest growing sports, disc golf.

If you’ve read this column over the last few years, disc golf has been something I’ve played to get into shape. It combines a throwing a disc, hiking and walking. Many of the courses require hiking elements. It’s a good way to get out into nature. My annual UDisc review gave me 74 miles walked on the course.