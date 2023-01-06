Taking a break from the everyday grind, I’ve been able to get out and play one of the world’s fastest growing sports, disc golf.
If you’ve read this column over the last few years, disc golf has been something I’ve played to get into shape. It combines a throwing a disc, hiking and walking. Many of the courses require hiking elements. It’s a good way to get out into nature. My annual UDisc review gave me 74 miles walked on the course.
The UDisc app showed the sport grew again during 2022. It should continue to grow again in 2023.
If you’re looking to get into the sport, there are many ways to find discs. Aces and Eagles on West Fifth Street in Washington is a good place to start. You can get going with one disc, but there are starter sets out there that give you three discs of different abilities.
There were over 4,000 new courses added to UDisc this past year. There were 95 countries with rounds scored using the app.
Over 2 million holes were played with 19.6 million hours spent on the course. A total of 155,239 aces were recorded.
The most popular day was Aug. 14 and I played Busch Creek that day.
I do know I didn’t make it to the most played course, Valbyparken Disc Golf in Copenhagen, Denmark.
I had 46 rounds recorded prior to the UDisc yearly review. Over half of the holes I played were pars. Just over a third yielded bogeys and I carded more rounds than 80 percent of UDisc users.
My most played course was Evergreen in St. Clair, which is a fabulous place to play. It’s a good course for beginners and there are enough challenges for more experienced players.
I got to play 15 courses with 11 of them being new. That included playing in Missouri, Kansas, Texas and Florida.
It was a fun year and I got the chance to throw in Missouri from O’Fallon to Jackson and Joplin. My best shot was a 101-foot birdie on the 17th hole of the Creve Coeur Lakeside course. I would say there was way more luck involved as there was a heavy wind.
My most recent vacation brought rounds at Under the Oaks Park in Panama City, Florida, and in the Dallas area. As of this writing, I’ve been able to play the Towne Lake Course and The Woods at Trinity DGC as well as Bill Allen Memorial Park in The Colony, Texas. At some point prior to this getting into the paper, I’m hoping to get to Alex Clark Memorial DGC. It’s been extremely busy with good weather.
Just about every one of the Dallas suburbs has at least one or two courses. There also are some private courses where you pay to play, but most are free play.
In our area, Washington, Union, St. Clair, Sullivan, Eureka, New Melle, Warrenton and Wentzville each have courses.
We actually have one of the best new courses in disc golf, Eagles Crossing in Warren County. They have hosted three huge skins matches featuring some of the top touring pros.
Yes, professional disc golf is a thing. Some of the top pros make $1 million a year, just in their disc company contracts. The top tier of the Professional Disc Golf Association features several big names and most have disc company contracts. Think of it like shoe company contracts for basketball players.
There also are other sponsorships from bag makers to rangefinders.
If you visit YouTube, there’s a lot of content from tutorials on how to play to the game’s finer points, disc testing and course playthroughs.
If you haven’t played the sport, consider giving it a try in 2023.