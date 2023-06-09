Urban myth — If it’s on the Internet, it must be true.
If you believe that, I’ve got an invisible bridge to sell you. It’s there. Trust me.
After broiling under the Fenton sun for two afternoons last weekend (and I know a lot of you reading this also were either there, or baking in Ozark), I know there are some fallacies.
MSHSAA reported that it was 91 at the start of Friday’s Class 3 semifinal between Union and Smithville and 89 at the start of Saturday’s third-place game.
That’s not far off, although I believe most would have thought it was a little warmer, especially for the kids playing on the turf. When heat waves coming off the turf distort photos taken at a distance, you know it’s hot.
It did get me wondering about the last time I was there, back during the Class 1 boys soccer championships.
My original assessment that it was 80 degrees warmer seemed to be accurate to me, until I checked the weather for the semifinal game between St. Francis Borgia and Bishop DuBourg.
That claimed it was 28 with wind from the west-northwest at 15 mph. The only place it was 28 that day was in front of a space heater, if you could get it to work.
It seemed cold enough to make the “Star Wars” planet Hoth seem more like Fhloston Paradise from the “Fifth Element.”
I would have said 8 was a more accurate temperature reading for that day.
It just seems odd that two visits to the same place for the same reason could be so different. I think everyone would have been happy had both championships had weather in the middle, perhaps breezy and 55 or 60? That might have been a little cold for June though.
If you believe the MSHSAA state brackets, both the Class 4 and Class 2 championship matches went to penalty kicks. That’s not the case, despite the PK listing on the brackets. Both were ended in overtime.
I knew the PK listing was a little off because they claimed Union’s wins in the district final over Washington and the quarterfinal over Springfield Catholic were on penalty kicks. They weren’t. I was there when Mikah Williford scored the game winner over Washington in overtime. I’ve seen video of Addison Williford’s winning goal in the second overtime against Springfield Catholic. Those definitely weren’t in penalty kicks.
Had those games gone to penalty kicks, Union freshman goalkeeper Ali Thwing is one of the coolest customers to be in those situations. The way she handled the PK shootout against Pacific early in the season showed that she’s got the quality to be a good one.
Union, which graduates three players from this year’s team, has the base elements of being outstanding next year. Mikah Williford scored eight times from the district level forward, and if she can continue that next year, Union has found another scorer.
Of course, a lot will have to do with class and district assignments.
Then you get to the level where not all saints are created equal.
What?
St. Elizabeth and St. Francis Borgia are not equivalent in the eyes of MSHSAA.
St. Elizabeth, the Class 1 baseball champion will continue to play there despite making the state tournament for the past five years, winning three state titles. The Hornets also won district crowns in 2017 and 18.
Meanwhile, St. Francis Borgia will play up two classes next year.
The Knights, who were the Class 5 runner-up, also won Class 4 in 2019. Borgia has not had any other district titles in that time.
The difference is that St. Elizabeth is a public school and Borgia is a nonpublic school. Borgia’s seven points on the six-year Championship Factor scale will push the school up two classes. As a public school St. Elizabeth will stay put.
Is it right? Is it fair? The member schools of MSHSAA seem to think so right now, so that’s the way it will be.
At least, that’s what the Internet says.