Last week, I was asked how often local schools wrestle.
And that person isn’t alone. It seems that there are more and more wrestling events going on. There are tournaments for boys, tournaments for girls, quads, tri-meets and even the good old dual meet.
If it weren’t for TrackWrestling.com, it would be exceptionally hard to keep up with all of them, and I grew up within the sport.
Sometimes teams wrestle a full lineup. Other times, certain wrestlers are held out (so they won’t go over the match cap). Sometimes, within a quad or tri, a coach will move wrestlers from weight to weight between matches.
With the rise of girls wrestling, the number of matches and meets seems to have doubled. It’s more rare now to see the girls filling in for a boys meet. Next year, they won’t be able to wrestle in boys matches.
Missouri has been one of the first states to create a separate division for girls. Last season was the first for a separate state tournament. The sport has grown far quicker than officials envisioned and should be a staple for future winter sports seasons.
That has virtually doubled the number of matches, which is a good thing. There’s a lot more than just basketball in the winter.
Speaking of basketball for a moment, we’ve been told there’s a crisis with officials. It seems veteran referees are retiring and there has been trouble finding numbers to replace them. With that change, the experience level seems to be down as well.
If there truly is a problem with the number of officials, there are solutions. The first would be to go back to two-person crews. I’m surprised this isn’t already happening.
I know officials aren’t happy about being yelled at from the stands. Fans who think they know more about the job should get the online application from MSHSAA and consider becoming an official themselves.
Officials aren’t infallible. Every once in a while, there’s a real head scratcher. One of those incidents happened Saturday.
Three players went down for a loose ball and two of them got stuck together rolling on the floor. One player had an arm stuck at a very uncomfortable angle and told the other player to get off.
Without knowing the situation, the referee berated the player who was caught between the ball, the floor and the other player.
When to whistle for an injured player also is a big thing. In Saturday’s Union Tournament semifinals, the officials were quick to whistle for a player who was hurt and bleeding. Officials Tuesday let play go for several seconds before acknowledging an injured player. That can drive fans (and coaches) crazy.
•••
Please keep the family of Washington boys basketball Head Coach Grant Young in your thoughts and prayers. Grant’s mother passed away last week following a heart attack and stroke.
The Young family is a good one. I’ve known Grant since he played at Union High School and followed his career starting at Wheatland, when he coached boys and girls teams to district titles, all the way through his return to this area.
Young has made a difference at Washington High School and the Blue Jays are having one of their best seasons in years.
•••
Growing up, it was common to watch professional bowling over the weekends on television. In those days before cable television, you only had so many things to watch and bowling was a staple of weekend sports, especially when it was too cold or rainy to go outside.
So, flipping through channels Sunday with not much other than football on, for some reason I decided to stop on the PBA Hall of Fame Classic on FS1.
Turned out to be an interesting choice. Tommy Jones, who was honored over the weekend with induction to the PBA Hall of Fame, won the step-ladder format event. But that wasn’t the best thing.
Jones bowled a perfect game in the championship, a 300-237 victory over Darren Tang. That came after he had only hit 190 in the semifinals as both lanes went through changes with the oil patterns.
With so many sports offerings out there, bowling doesn’t seem as popular to watch on television these days. But I’m glad I decided to stop on that channel.
The sport of bowling is more popular than you might think. There might not be as many bowling centers in Franklin County, but they’re full with leagues. There’s a lot more to the sport than just picking up the ball and rolling it down the lane.
If the cold weather persists, it might be worth it to visit your local center. It’s affordable and fun.
•••
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for making it to the Super Bowl. This is the first time since Super Bowl IV that Kansas City has played in the big game.
Admittedly, I haven’t followed the NFL much in recent years. As many around these parts can relate, it’s tough after having the local team leave under unhappy conditions following 21 years. I’m sure Arron will relate more insight on the Chiefs in his column next week. Be sure to check back then.
It’s been 50 years since the team has been to the Super Bowl. I can remember back in the 1990s of going to cover a game at Arrowhead Stadium and seeing the survivors of that team back on the field to be honored. They looked old at that time, although the game was played in a much more savage style in the 1960s and ’70s.
Best of luck to the Chiefs and their fans. It could be an interesting game as both teams were dominating in the conference playoffs.