If there’s one great thing about Farmington seeming to be the forever host of the Class 3 District 1 boys wrestling tournament, it’s the location.
If coordinated correctly, a trip to Farmington for the second day of the event can lead into a decent amount of hiking in the St. Francois Mountains following the assignment.
Located less than a half-hour away, there are many outstanding hikes through some of Missouri’s tallest hills and rugged terrain. Trust me, it’s a great way to work off stress.
Taum Sauk Mountain is Missouri’s highest point at 1,772 feet. There’s really nothing to see from the top, which is in the middle of a forested flat hilltop, but there are some outstanding trails. The Taum Sauk summit is an easy walk for anyone around a short paved trail.
But, things can get progressively harder from there. If you’re fit, and are nimble enough to avoid the ankle-turning rocks, it’s a good walk down to Mina Sauk Falls, the highest waterfall in the state. With all of the recent rain, there’s plenty of water flowing down the creek and the waterfalls.
Part of the loop down to the Mina Sauk Falls, is maintained by the Ozark Trail Association, a hard-working group which maintains over 390 miles of trails in some of the most scenic areas of the state.
I ran into a work crew over on Russell Mountain as I tried a section of the trail east from Taum Sauk. I’ve been west through the Devil’s Tollgate over to Profitt Mountain and wanted to try something different. The hike got to be very challenging in places.
The crew was repairing an area east of Russell Mountain, and trust me, their work is much appreciated when you’re out there scratching your head trying to find the next trail marker on a tree. Thank you for keeping the trails open.
They pointed me to the Jakk Longacre Memorial on the flank of Russell Mountain, which has signs pointing to other state high points and a good view of Taum Sauk. That’s when you appreciate all of the slogging through the woods and across streams. It certainly puts everything into perspective with how far you’ve come and how far you still have to go. You can get the same from the roadside park along Highway 21 near Buford Mountain after hiking there as well.
Hiking is great for personal fitness, but you’ve got to build up to the longer walks. It’s a lot different than walking the Riverfront Trail or Katy Trail.
It’s worth it when you get to the top of a peak with a view, such as Bell Mountain, or Bald Knob at Buford Mountain.
Sometimes you don’t even have to go all the way into the wild. Ironton has a park on Shepherd Mountain, which is right along Highway 21 and fairly close to the Fort Davidson battlefield. In fact, part of the Shepherd Mountain trail passes by artillery emplacements from that Civil War clash.
I’m looking forward to the next time I can head that way again for another physically tough, but mentally relaxing hike in the hills.