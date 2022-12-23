It’s much more than the 12 Days of Bowl Games.
Sports and the holiday season always have gone hand-in-hand.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s much more than the 12 Days of Bowl Games.
Sports and the holiday season always have gone hand-in-hand.
Actually, the bowl games run for well more than 12 days. They’ve already started and will run through the start of the new year. The last true bowls will be played Jan. 2 with the college football playoff finishing Jan. 9 (because it has to occupy its own prime-time spot),
The college championship is being held at the Kroenke Palace in Inglewood, California, so somebody might actually go to a game in that mausoleum. Nobody wants to go to Los Angeles Rams games anymore.
When I started my column decades ago as the sports editor of the Missouri Military Academy Eagle, my first award winner was called “Is there a Too-Many Bowl?” That’s still fitting today, although there should be an “All About the Money Bowl.” That would be an honest title.
Back in the 1980s, the descriptive names were still part of it. Most of them are gone now and it’s all about the money that can be made by selling naming rights.
You almost need to check the fine print to see what the historic lineage is for those.
There are some interesting ones out there, starting with the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl. Yes, I know it’s the Cure Bowl sponsored by Duluth Trading Company, but didn’t you get the image of the cure for something being traded around.
The Wasabi Fenway Bowl? That should be hot. They’ll need all the heat they can get in Boston.
The Cricket Celebration Bowl seems to be for the wrong sport. And, we play baseball here.
Can they rename the New Mexico Bowl the Abbreviation Bowl (SMU vs. BYU)?
What was San Jose State thinking by accepting to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on the frozen blue turf of Boise State?
The Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl pits Coastal Carolina against East Carolina. Is this college football’s version of the Warson War state championship game a few years back between Ladue and MICDS?
Just go ahead rename the Autozone Liberty Bowl the “Better Kansas Bowl.” The big thing to be decided there is whether or not Kansas is better with Ar in front of it.
If you look at the full list, you’ll see that many cities are hosting multiple bowl games, but at different venues. A lot of them are being played in football-rich areas, but not at football stadiums. There are a lot of baseball parks being used. But, I guess if you can drive golf balls at Busch Stadium in the winter, why not.
I’ll stick to my original statement from the column written back when Ronald Reagan was president — there are too many bowls. But, as long as people think they can draw in loyal college fans to their tourist destinations, and make cash at every step of the process from hotels to parking, food and souvenirs, we’re going to see a proliferation of these games.
There has been speculation that sometimes teams are selected because it’s perceived they will bring more fans, who will come to spend more money.
Hopefully, there are some entertaining games during bowl season. And, here’s hoping your favorite teams win.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.