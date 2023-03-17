It seemed like St. Patrick’s Day came early this year.
There always is a sea of green following New Haven’s sports teams when they venture into the playoffs. This year’s girls basketball run to the Show-Me Showdown in Springfield was no exception.
You can always depend on New Haven to have a very diverse following, from the older folks who remember the four consecutive boys basketball titles in the 1950s to younger fans who recall more recent successes.
James Earl Jones’ character, Terence Mann, from “Field of Dreams,” might have been describing the New Haven faithful:
“And they’ll watch the game, and it’ll be as if they’d dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick, they’ll have to brush them away from their faces.”
New Haven fans, from nearly every facet of the community, have followed them all. They’re knowledgeable about the Shamrocks. They’re the ones who followed the 2008 baseball Shamrocks to La Plata on that spring day, surrounding the field well over an hour before first pitch.
These fans have made the trips from the small, old gyms to the cosmopolitan arenas. Just this year, they’ve been to Crystal City, Park Hills, Farmington and Springfield.
They follow the teams which have gone deep into the playoffs as well as the ones which haven’t won as often. They’ve braved the weather and less-than-optimal driving conditions to get to the games.
New Haven’s girls basketball program isn’t as old as some of the other sports offerings at New Haven. The current incarnation started under Kim Hunter as a JV team in 1994-95.
Many of the fans were there when Mel Schmit led New Haven to its only girls basketball state title in 2002. They can regale you about the exploits of Kathleen Scheer. At times, Kathleen might even be at the games.
You also could run into other New Haven legends, like longtime boys basketball/baseball coach and athletic director Ray Steinhoff. The late Tim Strobel always came before it was physically impossible.
Another common theme is the high percentage of alumni who come back to coach the future legends.
The Peirick brothers, Austin and Aaron, lead the girls and boys basketball teams, respectively. Jaime (Wolfe) Hoener not only coaches the volleyball team, but is the school’s athletic director. She’s currently the lone female athletic director in the Four Rivers Conference.
Before Hoener went into coaching, she was an all-state outside hitter for the volleyball Lady Shamrocks. If you look on the cluttered wall, you’ll find her name on the 1992 state championship board.
And there are several assistant coaches who once wore the green and white.
Sports is what ties New Haven together. It’s a sports town and they’ve celebrated a lot of success.
There are people who don’t have kids, grandkids or relatives on any of the teams, but they go to the games because they’re true fans of the school. Some teams have that following. Some had it. New Haven never lost it.
