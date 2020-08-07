The most famous words for 2020 might be “What else can happen?”
High school sports might not have a huge priority compared to the COVID-19 pandemic and everything else which has, well, pretty much torn up the lives we knew as late as the end of February.
But change is coming.
And it has nothing to do with COVID-19.
Major changes to MSHSAA and the way it conducts its assignments were planned long before any of the major crisis of 2020.
The changes have to do with class and district assignments and how nonpublic schools are treated.
If you’ve followed high school sports in the last several years, you likely knew that nonpublic schools had their enrollments multiplied by 1.35 for postseason assignments. Proponents felt this was adequate punishment for schools which didn’t have set districts and could select their own students.
Opponents felt this unjustly penalized schools which weren’t public or was unable to address schools so large that there was no bigger class for their assignment.
After the 2019 MSHSAA Annual Ballot item was approved, the new normal is called Championship Factor.
From numbers based from the past six seasons, nonpublic sports teams receive points.
Nonpublic schools are rooted to their base enrollment figures, but teams could move up one or two classes depending upon their points over the past six seasons.
The points system is:
• State champion — four points;
• State runner-up — three points;
• State third/fourth — two points; and
• District champion — one point.
If a team’s score is between two or under, it stays in its enrollment class. A team between three and seven moves a school up one class. If a team has eight or more points, it’s moving up two classes.
Only the highest finish qualifies, so a team doesn’t get penalized an extra point for a district title if it made the state tournament.
For example, St. Francis Borgia Regional has one state championship (2019) and two third-place finishes (2016 and 2018) in volleyball. In the other three years, it won district titles.
That gives the Lady Knights 11 points, or a two-class increase. Again, this would have to be confirmed by MSHSAA.
The forumla above has been confirmed by MSHSAA.
The Championship Factor is applied to each team, meaning there likely will be different classifications. MSHSAA has specified that basketball, cross country and track and field are linked gender programs and will be classified together initially.
Another passed proposal on the 2018-19 MSHSAA Annual Ballot brings restructuring to the high school sports system. A total of 10 sports will be adding one class this school year. Those are baseball, boys basketball, girls basketball, girls golf, boys golf, fall softball, spring softball, boys tennis, girls tennis and volleyball.
With more classes, those sports will experience changes in how their championships are administered. For example, there is talk that pool play at state volleyball might be vacated for a straight bracket.
More classes might not be such a great thing. While there are more titles and playoff spots available, it also means that you, the fan, will end up paying for that. If MSHSAA has to rent the facilities for an additional weekend, or even additional days, you can be certain the cost is going to be passed to the fan. MSHSAA has to cover its costs.
For most, it might be an inconvenience. However, if it suddenly becomes cheaper to go see the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues or Kansas City Chiefs play, your casual fans might not be so inclined to go to the state tournament sites.
Parents and families will still make it work, but if they’re financially strapped due to everything else which has happened in 2020, it could be only part of a family going to see a loved one play for a title.
Expect the infrastructure in championship towns to be pushed as well. One more class in many sports would mean four more teams at a venue, pushing hotels, restaurants, etc., even harder during those events. This might be a more limiting factor in determining which cities can host championships.
The next big question concerns which schools will go into which classes. And, here’s where things get a whole new twist.
MSHSAA has gone to a system where it will not release class and district assignments until after practices have started. It used to be that football and basketball classes were released in the spring and speculation could be made from that.
MSHSAA changed its stance when schools ended up dropping sports between that and the start of the season, particularly in football, mainly due to lack of numbers. Those left open spots in districts.
With all of the other changes taking place, nobody has certain knowledge of where their favorite school might end up based upon the enrollment numbers, just guesses.
Here’s another twist.
With the entry of another competitor, COVID-19, MSHSAA issued guidelines, which ran in this paper’s July 18-19 edition on Page 2C.
The main takeaway is that a school must offer face-to-face education to be able to field sports teams. Multiple large districts in the St. Louis area have announced they only will have virtual classes with no in-school classes. That means they won’t have teams in the fall and that will move other schools up based upon where they were slated to drop into the classes.
I wouldn’t be surprised if more schools fall out of the participation category prior to the start of school.
And, then, there’s the last potential twist — no fall sports or certain fall sports.
If NFHS takes its lead from colleges (and MSHSAA follows), that’s a big possibility.
We’ve seen many college leagues and organizations already announce they’re not having seasons.
NJCAA announced most of its sports, all but cross country and half marathon, will be moved to winter or spring starting dates. That has pushed back three East Central College teams.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference, an NCAA Division II league which includes multiple Missouri colleges, also has postponed until the second semester. Only cross country will run as scheduled. A statement from the league states it’s the 11th of 23 NCAA Division II conferences to postpone.
The only thing I can say for certain is to tighten your harnesses. The ride’s about to get even more turbulent.