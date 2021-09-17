Last year, it was one of the best games of the year in any sport.
Union’s 41-40 win over Pacific featured about everything you would want to see in a game. Union’s passing offense contrasted with Pacific’s rushing attack, and at times the teams changed around how they attacked with Union using the running game and Pacific throwing the ball.
The way the two programs are playing this year, this could be another instant classic.
Union’s passing game is looking solid. Liam Hughes is comfortable in throwing to any of his receivers. He has shown tremendous maturity over the past 12 months and shows much composure while finding targets.
On the other side, Pacific also has done a lot of growing. Makai Parton had the game of a lifetime in last week’s 52-47 win over St. Clair, running for 375 yards and six touchdowns.
And Parton isn’t the only weapon. Matt Austin, when healthy, seemingly can run through a brick wall. Pacific has a good sophomore quarterback in Luke Meyer as well.
Friday night’s game at Stierberger Stadium is going to be a heck of a contest. If you’re looking for a good game to see, that’s where you want to go.
Two other good games could be Ft. Zumwalt North at Washington and Sullivan at St. Clair.
Ft. Zumwalt North comes into this year’s game at 0-3. It’s been a down year for a traditional state contender. The losses have been to Battle, Francis Howell and Timberland, which are 7-1 combined.
Sullivan at St. Clair is a rivalry game and could be another shootout. Sullivan is gaining confidence in its passing game. St. Clair missed the first week and is rebuilding, but Brian Robbins is working his magic there once again.
Can you win with area talent?
While doing research, I found that in the 1970s, East Central College was a huge deal. Much of the sports coverage was centered on our two-year college.
In those days, the annual sports banquet was a massive deal, and the paper ran lists of letter winners. Most were from area schools or from not too far outside the area.
Recently, I was involved in a conversation concerning whether ECC teams could succeed with mainly local talent.
It was brought up that the women’s soccer team is struggling with mainly local players.
However, the ECC women can’t be used as a benchmark. The program was hampered at its birth by the COVID-19 pandemic, which slowed down the recruiting efforts. It’s been playing catch-up ever since.
This area has the type of talent needed, but the Falcons would need to get everyone from area schools to do this. Union graduate Emily Gaebe has made a quick mark at Saint Louis University, scoring in multiple games. There are others seeing action at NCAA schools.
There are local high school teams, Borgia especially, which likely could win the NJCAA Division II Region 16 volleyball title right now.
Yes, I know it’s nearly impossible to close the borders. ECC can’t compete with Division I programs or even many Division II schools. Others who might be able to play at East Central just don’t want to stay here to go to school. Can you blame them? Didn’t we all want to see the world at 18?
There does have to be an emphasis in trying to bring area athletes to East Central, though. That draws more fans between family and friends and helps with marketing.
If you can get younger athletes from those schools to see the school in a positive light, you can build up a pipeline. Soon, you have athletes who want to play for the Falcons.
The school can recruit who it wants. However, it definitely builds a fan base, and that’s the type of involvement a community college needs.