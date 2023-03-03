Are you ready for the final act of the 2022-23 winter postseason?
The large school basketball playoffs are here, and some schools might even be out of competition if you’re reading this later in the week.
If you’re expecting to go to one place to see everything, guess again.
In the ever-changing basketball district atmosphere, boys and girls teams are not tied to the same districts. Even if they have the same numbers, some are playing in different locations.
For instance, Washington and Pacific’s boys are playing in Class 5 District 2 at Vianney while the girls are at Washington in Class 5 District 5.
Union’s boys are in Class 5 District 5 with St. Francis Borgia, but the Union girls are at Washington. Borgia’s girls are in Class 4 District 3 at St. James (the boys play up due to championship factor).
Of the core schools, St. Clair is the only one which will be sending its teams to the same place, St. James. New Haven had that fortune last week.
It’s been a two-year deconstruction of the playoff system. Between championship factor dividing many nonpublic schools’ boys and girls programs and a lack of small girls teams in the southeastern part of the state has forced MSHSAA to divide the girls in an equal way to prevent one- or two-school district tournaments.
Additionally, boys and girls games will be played on separate nights all the way up to the state tournament, meaning that there will be someone playing somewhere every day but Sunday.
There’s a lot to digest and a ton of distance to cover, but check our scoreboard for daily updates on the district tournaments.
•••
In one of the worst-kept secrets of 2023, the University of Missouri officially announced Monday that Brock Olivo has returned as a special teams analyst.
Most of us have known that information nearly a month, both through Brock’s social media and unconfirmed reports by other media outlets.
Olivo will do a great job at his alma mater. He has college, international, NFL and USFL coaching experience and knows special teams, playing four years in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.
One would think that Brock’s return to Columbia, where he had the last number to be retired by the football program, would have been played up. I have no clue why that isn’t the case.
One would think that Mizzou would embrace one of its honored sons.
In 1997, Brock was quoted by Mizzou’s sports information department as saying:
“I hope that people will think of me just as somebody who was a true Missouri Tiger . . . just a guy who bled black and gold, gave 100 percent for the program and loved it . . . shoot, would’ve died for it.”
That pretty much summed up Olivo’s dedication to Mizzou, but for some reason he still isn’t in the school’s athletic hall of fame. That should have happened decades ago. Now would be a good time to take care of that.
Brock also should be in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (along with Jim Scanlan, Del Rinne, Amy (Albers) Laczkowski, Matt Pickens ...), but that’s another story for a later time.
I believe in doing the right thing. And, here, many people have turned a blind eye to making sure the right thing has been done.
