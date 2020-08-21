“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt said during his 1933 inaugural address.
From Dictionary.com, the first definition of fear is “a distressing emotion aroused by impending danger, evil, pain, etc., whether the threat is real or imagined; the feeling or condition of being afraid.”
Nowhere in the definition is the word unknown mentioned, however not having knowledge of something brings a feeling of fear. Sometimes, having too much knowledge of something, or conflicting accounts, can bring fear as well.
For the better part of this year, we’ve had something which has elicited fear — COVID-19.
Folks, COVID-19 is real and I believe most of us know someone who has been affected by this virus. It’s changed all of our lives.
We have been extremely fortunate in our lifetimes that we haven’t had many episodes such as COVID-19. History, if you want to study it closer, is full of them. The last event I can remember which came close was Sept. 11, 2001, and even that didn’t come close to having this impact.
From my narrow perspective of covering sports, COVID-19 has had a much greater impact. The terrorist attacks halted sports, briefly. COVID-19 has shut down sports for months, including unprecedented stops of professional sports.
Our last normal sports events likely were the Class 4 and 5 basketball sectional games and Class 1, 2 and 3 quarterfinals. Less than a week later, March 12, the smaller class basketball championships implemented fan restrictions. Those also were followed at the Class 4 and 5 quarterfinal games.
And then, silence.
We’ve had some who have shown the way, proving that sports can be played. Kent Getsee blazed the trail by cobbling together a baseball association which gave many young athletes the chance to play and adults something to watch. Washington Post 218 baseball teams played 30 or more games apiece. Other teams played as many, or as few games as they wanted.
Now, the burning question is will we have a fall sports season.
Nearly everyone I talk to asks that question. The honest answer right now is I don’t know. Nobody really knows.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA), the governing body for high school sports in our state, has not made an overall decision as far as pulling the plug for everyone. And, that might be the right way to go. It’s a big state. What’s an epidemic in one part of the state hasn’t been felt in other parts of the state.
MSHSAA receives criticism all of the time. It was grilled when it stated schools must offer in-school learning to be able to field teams. Since that time, it’s offered options for schools with virtual learning to have sports, if local boards approve, and for alternate seasons for fall sports (next spring) and spring sports (next summer).
MSHSAA has done everything possible to accommodate schools and give everyone the option to be able to field teams. It’s even offered championships for the alternate seasons.
Now, all we need is some form of way to deal with the virus, so we can hopefully return to a sense of normal. Hopefully, that’s a short timeline.
MSHSAA has given schools plenty of time to make the decision on what season they want to pursue. Class and district assignments won’t be made until the middle of September.
Coupled with other changes concerning adding classes and how nonpublic schools will be classified, there are a lot of unknowns to how things will shake out for the postseason.
We know about the Championship Factor and which nonpublic teams will be moving up from their base attendance figures. What we don’t know is how many schools will opt out of the traditional fall season.
Will the St. Louis County and St. Louis City teams be able to play this fall, or will they have to move to the alternate season? How about the Kansas City area teams? Springfield? Columbia? Should any, or all, move to the alternate season, it could skew the numbers for the remaining schools.
If there are many fewer teams, will there be a reduction in classes? That’s a possibility as well.
The number of events being called off or modified is growing every day as schools playing our area teams make decisions.
We’ve seen a lot of changes. Before this is done, we’ll see a lot more modifications.
The best advice I can give is to roll with those changes. We can adapt. We can defeat COVID-19 and then, hopefully, we can go back to being more normal once again.