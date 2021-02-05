Traditionally, the final week of January is chock-full of tournaments.
And, this was no exception.
We had the Union boys and Washington girls events taking place. And, Hermann had both boys and girls tournaments taking place.
For the most part, the tournaments were able to conclude without too many bumps. In the time of COVID-19, just getting through a tournament is an accomplishment.
For me, the biggest upset might have been at Union. I don’t know if anyone picked Borgia before this event to come home with the title.
In the original setup, the Knights were seeded fourth and were scheduled to face Lutheran South in the opening round. Lutheran South controlled the previous matchup against the Knights, so it’s possible Borgia might have been playing for the consolation title rather than first place.
When Rockwood Summit had to leave the event due to COVID-19 protocols, Borgia moved up to third, Lutheran South went to fourth and Pacific moved to fifth.
Give Tournament Director Dan Ridgeway a lot of credit for being able to make something happen as Waynesville jumped in and became the new sixth seed. That allowed all teams to get three games played and presented a talented tournament.
Had the original tournament been played, it’s possible we still would have had a Borgia-Pacific meeting, but either in a semifinal, or a consolation semifinal. Odd what a small twist can do.
Never count out a Borgia team. Dave Neier has a veteran staff and the Knights have a very competitive schedule each season. Some games this season haven’t been pretty, but this team is starting to come together. Adam Rickman proved he’s a pretty talented freshman who can play with the upperclassmen.
Pacific also impressed. The Indians have some talented players and Cody Bradfisch has been getting the best out of this group. It’s going to be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out. Pacific and Borgia will meet again (Tuesday night at Borgia), but potentially could meet in the district tournament as well.
Washington has a strong group of seniors and one setback isn’t going to break down this team. Grant Young’s group remains a strong contender. The win over Ft. Zumwalt South in the Union Tournament third-place game was a big one. Ft. Zumwalt South has a solid group and good coaching.
Lutheran South trailed for nearly all of the consolation game against Waynesville and found a way to win late. The Lancers have solid talent this season. We’ve seen how they play when everybody is on. Borgia found that about in that game earlier in the season. That one wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
For a team which joined the tournament late, Waynesville had some good stretches, just not enough to win in two of the three games. The Tigers had a chance to knock off Borgia in the opening round. That would have shaken things up.
When Chris Pilz was at UMSL, he was a gritty player who would be adored if he was on your team, but hated by other teams’ fans. He’s got this group playing hard as well. I was impressed with senior guard Michael Lewis and his hustle throughout the tournament. The young man spent a lot of time on the floor while going after the ball.
It was good to see something go right for Union in the seventh-place game. Chris Simmons’ team has had trouble finding a break this season. The Wildcats lost top scorer Kaden Motley early in the tournament and started two freshmen in their final two games. Like Waynesville, an issue is playing for a full game. If Union can do that, it’s possible the Wildcats can upset some teams down the stretch.
Warrenton also has some talented freshmen, but it’s going to be tough for the Warriors to step up this season.
Washington’s girls tournament also had changes. Give Washington Athletic Director Bill Deckelman a ton of credit for being able to change on the fly and still make sure everyone could get three games played.
The top three finishers in that tournament are talented teams. Holt, Waynesville and Francis Howell Central would give any team trouble.
At Hermann, winners were the Hermann boys and Owensville girls, and both won in thrilling fashion. Owensville’s girls are very strong this season.
New Haven’s boys finished third with a big win over Montgomery County. It was the third time those teams played and shows you can never take anything for granted. That should build some morale.
Unfortunately, New Haven’s girls saw their chance to get a win ended when their opponent abruptly left the tournament Friday. The Lady Shamrocks are solid and, at their postseason level, should be very competitive.
We’ve got another tournament going this week. The Borgia Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament started Monday night.
While Rock Bridge is the top seed, I think a lot of people want to see how Union does. Union pulled out of the Lutheran South Tournament around the start of the year and was unable to play in its own tournament due to COVID-19 quarantine.
The Lady ’Cats entered this week undefeated and are the defending Borgia Tournament champion. It should be extremely interesting to see how Pat Rapert’s squad does in this tournament.