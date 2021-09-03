If you haven’t had the chance to see the 2021 Missourian Fall Sports Preview, it was in last weekend’s paper.
It was interesting trying to jam 35 teams into 11 pages, but somehow we did it. Of course, some things had to be cut to make that happen. You can find the full previews as they were written online at emissourian.com on the sports page. There’s a special area for the previews and the photos used in that issue as well.
The other big thing that happened Friday was the release of MSHSAA class and district assignments.
Last year, we didn’t get these until a few weeks into the season. That was a special situation, however. May we never see it again.
I can understand MSHSAA’s desire to wait until teams state whether they’ll be able to play before making the assignments. There were at least a couple of drops this year. I still hold that the teams deserve to know their postseason situations a little sooner.
I think most were likely surprised with Borgia dropping to Class 2 in football (and Class 1 in boys soccer). Enrollment is down, and the championship factor that had soccer two classes up last year dropped off.
It’s unique that the school now has teams from Class 1 (boys soccer) to Class 5 (volleyball). Is there another school in the state in the same category this year?
Even if Borgia stopped winning in volleyball, it’s going to get the special treatment for quite some time due to the number of championship factor points it’s earned in recent years.
At a quick glance, it would appear that Borgia and Lafayette are going to clash again somewhere at the end of the season, and it’s going to be another instant classic. A state contender will be hanging up the jerseys at the end of that district.
Another interesting change was seeing where Washington fell in with correct enrollment figures. Last year, an incorrect larger figure was used, and several teams had to play up a class. This year, the softball team moved down a class. Cross country, another program that was on the edge, hasn’t had its assignments released yet.
Overall, you’ve still got to win your games at the end of the season to advance, and it doesn’t really matter who you’re playing. Any coach will tell you that you’ve got to beat them all anyway.
Now it’s our time to wait for those playoffs to see who will step up.
Quick hits
Andrea Beaty, former Borgia volleyball head coach, has exchanged one set of orange for another. She moved from the University of Texas-El Paso to Syracuse for this season.
Beaty is a Washington High School graduate who played collegiately for both Saint Louis University and Missouri State University. She also coached with different club volleyball programs.
One of Beaty’s players at Borgia was Abby Lynn, and she’s on the move as well. Lynn played in 2020 for the University of Louisiana at the Lafayette campus before transferring to the University of Las Vegas in the spring. Lynn now is at Saint Louis University, where she’s playing for Beaty’s former coach, Kent Miller.
“We are thrilled to have Abby join our program,” Miller told the school’s athletic website. “She is a strong setter that brings a great competitive spirit to the court. Abby earned many accolades during her high school and club careers and has gained valuable experience in college. We are fortunate to add another high-level player from our area to our team and look forward to her impact on our success.”
Also at St. Louis University is former Union standout Emily Gaebe, and she already is on the score sheet for the Billikens.
Gaebe came off the bench to net her first collegiate goal Sunday in a 2-0 win over Illinois State. Gaebe’s goal came at the 50:50 mark and was assisted by Anna Walsh. That gave the Billikens their first win over the season.
Although Gaebe is starting her career at Saint Louis University, Washington High School graduate Cassidy Nurnberger is in her final season with the Mizzou Tigers. A graduate student, Nurnberger has started in midfield in all three games for Mizzou so far this season.
During her career, Nurnberger netted four goals, including a brace last fall against Florida in a 5-2 victory.
At Arkansas State, Union’s Cloud sisters are on the roster. Hailey Cloud, a sophomore, has started in all four games and has one assist, which came against Ole Miss Sunday.
Hailey’s sister, Emma Cloud, is a freshman defender with Arkansas State but hasn’t played yet.
Another Union graduate, Maddie Helling, has played in three games for Indiana State’s women’s soccer team, starting in two of them.
Earlier this year, Mike Parmentier, head golf professional at Franklin County Country Club, achieved PGA Class A Professional status as head professional at a PGA-recognized golf course.