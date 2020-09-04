For athletes around the area, the dream has become a reality.
We have fall sports.
The season started Friday for football teams and Friday and Saturday for softball teams. Gradually, the other sports programs will join up.
For the athletes, this is the first step back toward having some type of normal. COVID-19 remains a formidable enemy and exposure to positive cases has forced teams to step back at times. We saw that at the Union Softball Tournament last weekend. The host program couldn’t play in its own tournament.
Another team had to leave during warmups for a Saturday game for the same reason.
Hopefully, this is the exception rather than the rule. If the dreaded virus could be brought under control with some form of certain cure, that would be extremely helpful. It will happen, but we don’t know when.
Respect has to be given to schools which have decided to go with the alternate fall season to be played next spring. Thank you MSHSAA for offering that alternative. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s what works right now. It’s going to be fun trying to explain 2020 40 or 50 years from now to those who didn’t experience it.
At any rate, we now have fall sports. It may last another week or go through the entire season to the championships. We just don’t know at this point.
If you have a chance, pick up a copy of last weekend’s paper. Our annual Fall Sports Preview is in there, although in a different format.
For decades, the preview was done as a pullout publication in a bit of a different format. This year, it was decided to run it on regular pages.
What normally would fill 24 pages of the smaller format had to be trimmed to fill nine pages of regular paper. That included six high schools and 35 fall teams between them.
It wasn’t an exact process and quite a bit had to be culled from the original stories. If you get a chance, please check www.emissourian.com for the full stories in their original format. A lot of work went into getting those previews and the photos.
Schedules also went into the paper, but these seem to be changing by the day. We’re trying to keep up with the switches where possible. Sometimes it’s tougher than it seems. It’s going to take athletic directors reminding us on a daily basis through social media (Twitter) to see what is on and what has been called off. Many are pretty good at getting the daily schedules out there.
Of course, being able to go to the games is another matter. Fans currently are allowed at staggered tiers. Some are open, others have voucher restrictions and some have requests for family only. This varies from school to school and event to event.
Borgia plans on going with its Plan A for its football game with Union, meaning fans will be allowed with no restrictions, but mandatory masks, social distancing, etc. The full plan was in the Weekend Missourian on Page 1C.
Conversely, the New Haven Cross Country Invitational Saturday is being run with only family members asked to attend.
All fans are asked to wear masks. Even the runners are being asked to mask up early in the race where pack running is prevalent. There will be no spectators allowed near the finish line.
The good thing is that the race is taking place and hopefully, all is well for the event.
We will do what we can to bring the events to you, just as we’ve done historically. Other media outlets are working hard as well, and these can be followed to keep up with the games. There are a number of newspapers around the area, from the Sullivan Independent News, Gasconade County Republican, etc., which do a good job covering their teams.
If you want to listen to the games, our friends at KLPW and KTUI provide coverage.
Folks, we’ll get through this. It’s just going to take time and understanding. We’re all frustrated right now. This isn’t how life should take place. Take a deep breath, recharge your patience, and one day this will be a memory.