Baseball, in all of its forms, is here again.
We’ve already seen high school baseball teams hit the field with a couple of tournaments already completed.
Right now, it looks like Pacific is at the top of the Four Rivers Conference, but Union is right there. The championship game of the conference’s preseason tournament went 11 innings between the two schools with Pacific prevailing after a rally in the bottom of the 11th.
The rematch is Monday, April 17, at Wildcat Ballpark. Mark that one on your schedules as it should be a good one with conference title and district seeding implications.
College baseball has been going on for a while. The East Central College Falcons are 10-10 after going 1-2 last weekend in Moberly.
The Falcons are going to have to find a way to beat Moberly Area Community College to defend the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title. East Central is hosting the regional tournament with the winner moving to the district event.
JM Kelly, who took over the team during the preseason, has done a good job with getting things up to speed so far.
The St. Louis Cardinals open play for real Thursday, hosting the Toronto Blue Jays. It seems really odd that the Cardinals are hosting an interleague game to start the season, but should we be surprised by anything Major League Baseball does these days?
I don’t think anyone is too worried about the hitting for the Cardinals. There are a lot of questions with the pitching however.
That might be the question throughout the league with the new pitch clock in play this year. That might have a bigger impact than anyone reckoned, as it could throw a lot out of sync. I hope we don’t see a rise in arm injuries to pitchers as they work at a faster pace.
It’s almost time for teams to return to the digital diamond as well. Legends of Baseball, the simulated baseball league started at the Missourian but since moved to California under Tom Austin, is getting ready to go.
The 40-day draft concluded Saturday with the St. Louis Stars finishing its picks.
When we started the league back in the 1990s, the Internet was in its infancy.
In fact, it mainly was computer bulletin boards with some minor functionality.
You pretty much needed the “Baseball Encyclopedia,” or at least the “Thorn and Palmer Total Baseball” to come up with draft lists in those days.
If you’ve never seen either, those were the old version of weight training. Those were heavy books, even if you could find them in softback form.
While the initial drafts were easy as we had no more than 10 in the first few years, the first huge draft took three days, starting with an AOL Instant Messenger draft, connection issues with the old dial-up service and many other problems.
These days, it’s as easy as pulling up baseball-reference.com and knowing your parameters.
It’s a mixed St. Louis Stars team this season. There’s a shrewd group of owners and you couldn’t hope for anyone to fall to you. My target was shortstop Honus Wagner, but he went three picks before my No. 5 spot.
Instead, I went with Barry Bonds, who hasn’t gone any lower than sixth since 2019.
I don’t know if any of my first three picks, Bonds, Hugh Duffy or Lou Boudreau, ever has played for the Stars in the current format. It’s possible one or two might have been on the team back in the 1990s.
It’s a bit different than most Stars teams. I like doubles, triples and aggressive base running. Instead, this year, it will be more about on-base percentage and bigger hits.
As for the pitching staff, it’s serviceable. Leon Day, Warren Spahn, Dean Chance and Dick Ellsworth are the front four starters.
The first three return from last year, where they combined for 38 wins.
There are a bunch of candidates for the fifth spot, including Bob Gibson and Hilton Smith.
The bullpen is decent. The middle relief guys are solid, but not household names.
If we can hold a lead, the game’s best-ever player, at least on Hall of Fame voting, Mariano Rivera, is in the bullpen waiting for “Enter Sandman.”
Playing home games in Toronto’s Exhibition Stadium, it’s only fitting that Tom Henke is the second closer. He saved 20 games for the Stars last summer.
I have no clue how the team will fare this season.
If you’re interested in following along, the league site is https://www.austinengineering.biz/index.htm
Tom always is looking for new owners. Currently, three have local ties with Dan Rettke and Todd Shanks leading teams.