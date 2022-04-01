It’s not a secret anymore.
East Central College has a baseball team.
The school brought back the dormant program this year after a 21-year hiatus.
The team had its biggest crowd of the season, estimated by East Central officials at 250 people, for a Sunday doubleheader in Union against Jefferson College. Before the game, the school honored donors who helped to turn the complex into Taco Bell Field, a facility with a turf infield and new scoreboard.
Throwing out a first pitch was the school’s most decorated baseball player, Tom Henke.
Known as the Terminator, Henke recorded 311 saves for the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals.
He was twice named to the all-star team. He posted two saves for the Blue Jays as they won the 1992 World Series. He’s still considered by many to be the best closer the Blue Jays ever had.
From Taos, Henke has another local tie as his wife, Kathy, is from Washington.
“It’s great to have baseball back here at East Central,” Henke said. “I was really heartbroken when it left because this is near and dear to my heart. This gave me my jump start with Coach (Tom) Dill to the professional level. I signed out of here with the Texas Rangers, went on to play with the world champion Toronto Blue Jays and end my career, fittingly, in St. Louis with the Cardinals.”
When Henke attended East Central, playing in 1979 and 1980, the sports program was in its golden age. During the 1970s, East Central had many sports teams and most seemed to have a core of area athletes.
Henke said community college athletics play a critical role.
“I think it’s very important, especially for the community,” Henke said. “As long as you keep some of the local kids involved here and you keep the communities involved, to come out and watch a great ballgame on a Sunday afternoon in the community.
“I think it’s important to keep the local kids involved too and they get a great education here which enables them to get that step up in life,” he said.
When Henke came to East Central College, a professional baseball career wasn’t at the top of his goals. He already had a good job leading a crew a bricklayers. He said the persistence of Tom Dill brought him to Union.
There, he started to draw additional attention from the scouts. He finally signed a pro contract after being drafted for the third time, joining the Texas Rangers. He saw action in three Major League Baseball seasons there before moving to the Toronto Blue Jays organization before the 1985 season as a free agent compensation pick.
The rest, as they say, was history.
East Central bottomed out around the turn of the century, going from six athletic teams to two, due to budget cuts. In 2007, the school added volleyball back to the mix. Women’s soccer and baseball have been the last two sports to be offered.
There’s still plenty of work to be done. The school needs to do a better job of marketing its athletic program. There likely are some reading this column who didn’t know baseball had come back there this season. Some might not know that the other sports offered are men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball and women’s volleyball.
The school also needs to work on getting more area athletes. Some coaches have had more success than others at this. It’s extremely difficult to convince high school graduates to stay home for two more years when they want to see the world, or at least get away from home to college.
It’s not until much later, when they’re working on paying off student loans, when they realize that community college might have been a good choice.
I’ll tell you a secret — there’s nothing on a college or university diploma that states a person didn’t attend a particular school for four (or more) years. In this respect, the money saved from going to a community college is crucial in the long run.