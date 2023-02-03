I haven’t known many bigger baseball fans than my father.
Ken Battle witnessed some unique baseball happenings during his 76-year life.
He saw everything from big league games to minor league and amateur contests.
His 100th birthday is Feb. 6, 2023. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been with us physically since January of 2000. Knowing his sense of humor, he probably would have wanted “not Y2K compliant” on his tombstone, but I’m sure they would have frowned on that at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Our last conversation was about Rogers Hornsby. One of the stories he told was of seeing Hornsby pinch hit a home run in Chattanooga. I always had questioned the validity of that, but found out he was absolutely correct.
In 1938, Hornsby, managing the Lookouts, inserted himself as a pinch hitter and belted a home run. I was able to finally confirm this. Hornsby also pinch hit on the final day of the season, getting a single in Atlanta.
My father was pretty smart for someone who quit school in the fifth grade. He had several jobs, including one in the Tennessee coal mines, before getting drafted in 1943, and seeing action in Belgium and Germany with the 99th Infantry Division.
He claimed to have seen the longest home run ever hit. “It landed in a moving train” was the punchline. Indeed, the railroad tracks ran a bit behind the right field wall in Chattanooga.
Growing up, I can remember weekends at my grandparents house where my dad and grandfather (his father-in-law) would sit and listen to the Cardinals on KMOX.
When cable television became a thing, he would watch games on WGN and TBS. He professed to being a Braves fan, but that probably was to see what kind of reaction he could get out of us Cardinals fans.
When we started Legends of Baseball, the simulated baseball league, he would watch the games on the computer with some curiosity.
Of all of the games he watched, the one I remember most was Kerry Wood’s 20-strikeout game May 6, 1998. If I recall properly, that was a cloudy and dreary Wednesday afternoon and we sat down because there wasn’t much else to do. Even though it was the Cubs, that was a special moment.
My father was a big supporter of amateur baseball as well. He told stories of going to Kirkwood High School and American Legion games after moving to St. Louis.
If I was going to cover a high school or Legion game, he always would beat me out to the car, even when he was wheelchair bound in his final years. Elsberry’s Legion field was one of his favorite destinations.
I miss the games with my father. Those were good times, but I’ll have the memories. Sometimes, I get to pass them along to you, the reader, and that keeps him alive.
