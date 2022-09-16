As far as high school sports go, everything is bigger in the fall.
Apologies to Texas. Everything is bigger there. But, in our world of bringing high school sports coverage to you, the fall is our busiest time.
According to my count, we’ve got 40 local sports teams between seven high schools and one college.
From putting together the Fall Sports Preview, I can tell you that it was a feat to get most of those 40 teams into 20 pages.
It’s usually even harder to do that with four or five pages of print twice a week. Arron Hustead and I hustle to get everything written up. It is our goal to be your go-to destination for information on your area schools and teams.
Most of the time, all of the stories don’t make it to print.
What we don’t get into print will be on emissourian.com, so if you don’t see your favorite team on the pages, wait and it will show up online.
We have some awesome coaches. However, sometimes they’re not as prompt getting back to us as we need to be able to make the deadlines. I’m happy to cut them slack. It’s a busy time of the year for them, too. With the start of school, everyone is gung-ho, both in the classroom and on the field. Some of these teams are playing three or four times a week.
We counted 34 stories possible for this edition. With five pages, it’s tough to figure out how to get as many of them into print as possible.
It’s not easy keeping up with everyone.
There also are some special extras in the fall. Every Friday night, we post box scores and rundowns from local football games. We also get the scoreboard out there both on our website and social media platforms.
What I’m getting to is a request to bear with us and please be patient. If you have a news tip, we’re glad to take it and follow up.
If you also would like to participate in our 5x5 surveys, we’re always looking for people to participate.
We try to be everywhere, but the absolute fact is that we can’t. We need some help at times, too.
