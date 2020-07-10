It wasn’t quite “Panda Watch” from “Anchorman,” but the long trek of Bruno the Bear has reached its end.
Bruno, if you haven’t paid attention, is a bear who had been documented migrating all the way from Wisconsin to Missouri, a trek of over 400 miles. Bruno swam across the Mississippi River multiple times during his journey, reaching Elsberry, Winfield, and ultimately Wentzville over the holiday weekend.
Bruno’s trek drew much attention. There were multiple social media groups following his progress. One had over 150,000 members by one account.
With his path headed pretty much south, Franklin County could have been his next destination.
The way this year has gone, it wouldn’t have surprised me if Bruno ambled up at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, got a hot dog from the concession stand and took in a Post 218 baseball game.
After all, we’ve already seen cats, squirrels, rabbits and birds on the field at the baseball games, would a bear have been any different? As long as he remained socially distanced, it would have been fine.
Unfortunately, it’s not likely we’ll see Bruno soon. Reaching a difficult to leave area in Wentzville, Bruno was tranquilized and moved south of the area in an attempt to get him closer to his perceived ultimate goal.
We’ve had more bear sightings around our area in recent months and years. It’s only been a few weeks since one was photographed in Owensville.
It almost seems that wildlife has become a little more visible during the COVID-19 event. Either that, or we’re paying more attention to it. In any way, it’s a good thing. Sometimes, you need to slow down and smell the flowers or appreciate birds, squirrels, etc. Sometimes we need to be reminded that natural beauty is out there to be appreciated.
•••
The summer baseball season, at least in the current organization, is coming to an end soon. The Washington Post 218 slate of games at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, ends Sunday, July 12. Union already has ended its season.
Other teams around the area, Pacific, New Haven and the Midwest Rage, plan to play on. I’ve seen teams with games scheduled all the way to the end of July around the region.
There will be a tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, June 16-19, but things fell through for Post 218 to be able to field a team.
There are other events happening, however. Union’s girls soccer team is preparing for a showcase event in St. Charles County in the middle of the month. No word yet on opponents or whether fans will be allowed.
Fans are not being allowed to the Union Basketball League games. The four-week boys basketball league started Monday night with 11 varsity and 11 junior varsity squads.
One must remember that had this been a “normal” year, we would have just started the Ninth District Tournaments for Freshman and Junior Legion teams, the division championship meet for area swim teams would be coming up and this would be about the time of the Senior Legion Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament.
At some point, hopefully sooner than later, this COVID-19 situation will be resolved. Maybe it will be a vaccine, but we’ll have to see. For the meantime, how we live, and conversely view sports, has to change for public safety.
Whether that happens before school sports is slated to start up again remains to be seen. There’s a whole new mess when we get back to fall sports without any COVID-19 considerations. This is supposed to be the year in which classes are added to many sports and rules concerning nonpublic schools change.
And, East Central College has a new women’s soccer team slated to take the field.
Hopefully, we can see what happens with the new changes this fall.