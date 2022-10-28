It’s been home to a driving range, disc golf and mini-golf. And, part of it has been farmed.
Dave McCormack, Gateway Disc Sports owner, won the MPO title there in 1996, part of a Pro/Am C-Tier event.
Tom Dill used to run not only the golf driving range there, but also the Little Putter mini-golf course.
But, there always will be a cross country lure to the Big Driver course in Washington.
“I truly love Big Driver as a coach,” Union cross country Head Coach Sarah (Meiners) Hurt said. “This course is a special one for me and my running journey.”
Hurt has such a high regard for the course that she decided to host the Four Rivers Conference meet there last week, despite the fact that there isn’t a league member in Washington.
Hurt has a special attachment to Big Driver, her home course while running for St. Francis Borgia.
“This course is where I ran my first race at the Borgia Invitational in mid-October,” she said. “I joined the cross country team at the end of September when I was a sophomore in high school. My coach, Kurt Russell, pushed me to join the team late in the season after I had quit playing softball. If he hadn’t let me do that, I don’t think I would have fallen in love with the sport of long distance running like I have.”
For a time, the Borgia Invitational was one of the biggest in-season meets in Missouri. The course was packed. With much of the start and finish area on the driving range portion of the property, that was the best way to clean up all of the golf balls.
At the height of Big Driver’s popularity, Hurt and her high school teammates put on two Big Driver Fun Runs in the summers of 2007 and 2008.
“Two of my high school teammates (Andrew Tobben and Abby Glastetter) and I hosted a fundraiser 5K in the summer to help raise funds for our team trips to Michigan,” Hurt said.
The races drew a number of top runners. In the inaugural event, Dustin Dixon and Judy Dorpinghaus were the top finishes. Dixon, a St. Clair graduate, was running for Missouri Southern State University while Dorpinghaus was an established distance runner.
Dorpinghaus repeated as the winner in 2008. Eric Fernandez won the men’s title.
“That was my first experience hosting a race at Big Driver, but this was my first time hosting a more professional high school race,” Hurt said about bringing the Four Rivers Conference meet to the Washington course.
The course changed over the years. One year, one of the gullies was so muddy that nearly every runner slipped down to the bottom before clawing out on the other side. That was removed.
One feature which has survived all of the restructuring is Heartbreak Hill. The mere mention of it sends chills down the spines of runners.
You can’t avoid it on the back side of the course. A long slight downhill straight which turns left to reveal the long uphill grind.
Hurt’s Union team spruced up the hardest part of the course.
“Of course, I had to add a little Halloween flair to make the big hill a little more exciting,” Hurt said. “Each of our team members carved a pumpkin to place on the hill, and we really enjoyed doing that.”
There was another touch. Near the top of the hill, Hurt and her team put down a skeleton with running shoes, reaching for the top of the hill. While that image might stick with runners, nobody has ever died running up that hill in a race.
Some have left their last meal on the hill. Runners have been known to upchuck their breakfast on that rise, but it’s not a killer.
Big Driver was in big demand back in the days when the MSHSAA Championships took place at the Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City. There were a lot of elevation changes, and that was just in walking to the course from parking areas. Big Driver was excellent training for that course.
However, when MSHSAA moved to the much flatter Gans Creek facility in Columbia, Big Driver wasn’t necessarily a fit for the new course. And, as support waned for Borgia’s cross country program, and Big Driver ended its run as a driving range, it was time for new people to step up.
Washington High School started to use Big Driver for events, including district meets. It’s brought the course back to the forefront. Washington held a home meet there earlier this season.
“We also owe a huge thank you to Mike Olszowka and the Washington cross country team for mapping out the course, keeping it mowed and maintained, and for keeping their flags and markers up for us to complete this race,” Hurt said. “We have such a supportive community at UHS and with our surrounding schools and we are very fortunate for that.”
Hurt said the Union High School community also played a big role in bringing the FRC Meet to Big Driver.
“Hosting is a lot of work, but with the support of our coaches, Taylor Juergens and Stacey Ayers, our many parent volunteers, our athletic directors Dan Ridgeway and Pat Rapert, and our very supportive Union community who worked the food truck and donated the use of vehicles for the race, it went as smoothly as it possibly could,” Hurt said.
Is this the start of the Big Driver resurgence? If cross country starts to find its second wind in popularity, Big Driver could become one of the top places to run again.