One of the glaring messages we’ve been fed over the years is to be good sports.
But, is that something everyone is following?
There have been some pretty blatant examples of overkill in playoff events this calendar year, which have not served to advance the cause of sportsmanship. I like to call them “smug winners.”
All smug winners should remember that everything runs in cycles. There will be a day when those programs find themselves in a massive deficit.
The two which stand out the most are Ft. Zumwalt South’s 21-0 girls soccer district win over Warrenton last Saturday and Incarnate Word Academy’s 105-26 girls basketball district win over Marquette.
Imagine what would have happened had there not been mercy rules? The soccer game ended at the half while the basketball game had a running clock.
It took less than a minute for Ft. Zumwalt South to basically win in the soccer game. It was 2-0 35 seconds into the game. But to score 21 goals in 40 minutes?
Three players accounted for 16 of those goals, meaning that there wasn’t a ton of substitutes. I understand that a team needs to get its full workout in, but that doesn’t mean that you have to keep attacking.
Union played Warrenton less than a week before the district game. Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey used all of his healthy players, moved players to different positions and gave reserves important playing time. Yes, the game ended at 8-0, but it went into the second half before that happened.
Using reserves and moving players around could be necessary should an injury happen in the postseason. There also may be times where a team needs to work on possession to preserve a lead.
Conversation with local coaches indicates that they would expect not only to be disciplined, but they would be fired if they ever pulled something like that.
It’s a little different in basketball. You’ve got fewer players on the floor at any given time, but there are ways to keep from attacking the basket.
I’ve heard that Incarnate Word was “proving a point” in a disagreement with someone at Marquette. Does that make a difference? It shouldn’t.
The game obviously was well in hand. Incarnate Word has won, by my count through MSHSAA records, its last 100 games. It hasn’t been stopped in the state playoffs since COVID-19 halted the postseason in 2020. And, you have to go back to March 19, 2015, to find the last time it lost a playoff game (to Owensville in the Class 4 third-place game).
It wasn’t the first time for a score like that. The Red Knights opened the season with a 98-12 win over Villa Duchesne.
Like soccer, you can sub players and move players around. You can stop attempting three-point baskets. Since there’s no shot clock (yet), you can pass the ball forever and work on running plays.
There’s no reason a game should get that out of hand and that’s a program which should know better. That might be the state’s best girls basketball team, but also is the most hated.
There’s another reason to take the wins and move forward. Odd things happen when games get too out of hand. It only takes a moment of frustration for something to happen and there’s an injury which could change a team’s entire postseason future.
Why even make that a possibility? If you’re winning, or if you know there’s a 99-percent chance of winning and you’re up by a large margin, show a little humility.
Act like you’ve been there before. The programs in both examples have won multiple state titles.
Scores like 105-26 and a 161-2 game in California should be massive arguments against adopting a shot clock for high school games.
However, it only seems to be a matter of time before we are forced to take that change. NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) has allowed for that.
NFHS last week also dropped another bomb on high school basketball, announcing major changes in counting fouls and free-throw shooting.
Counting will be done each quarter, instead of each half, with five being the threshold for non-shooting fouls bringing free throws.
And, the one-and-bonus situations also are history. All foul situations past the five will be two-shot fouls.
There have been other changes, such as the placement of inbounding spots.
The committee which made the new foul recommendations stated that there are higher injury rates on rebounding plays and this should cut down on rough play. Also, it’s expected to help the game flow.
The change I would like to see is having a team get three free-throw chances after a certain number of fouls. This would help the game flow, force teams to play defense, and cut down on persistent fouling by trailing teams to catch up late in games. This is rampant, especially when the deficit is too much to make up.
We’ll have to see what happens with the new rules changes. Quite often, the high school athletes have been used as guinea pigs to see if an idea will work.
Sometimes, changes work well. Other times, they completely change the game (rally scoring in volleyball for example) and how it’s played.