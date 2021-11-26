One of the most interesting things about the postseason is that one is exposed to a great deal of different athletic cultures.
Sometimes, that’s a good thing. Other times, it’s an introduction to how good we have it in our area.
We have active student cheering groups. They come up with witty themes for games, and the cheering generally is positive. Yes, they are not happy about decisions the officials make sometimes. And there’s always the back and forth if a nonpublic school is involved. That’s to be expected. It’s not personal.
We are fortunate that we have athletic directors and other adult leaders at area schools who generally don’t let the fans get out of control.
If a student cheering section starts to get unruly or be derogatory in cheering about other teams, they step in and address the problem immediately. They keep a decent watch on their student fans to make sure they don’t get out of control.
That’s not the case everywhere.
With respects to Sergio Leone, we’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly.
Perhaps the good was Union’s football game at Vashon. With all of the antics inside the stadium during the final drive (photo evidence showed the call on Union’s final pass play might have been wrong) and the bitter cold and wind aside, it wasn’t a bad atmosphere. Most of the Vashon fans stayed outside of the fence around a fire for heat. What we could hear came via bullhorn and seemed to mostly be positive praise for Vashon’s team.
An aside, keep the name Dierre Hill Jr. in your mind. I think we’re going to be hearing quite a bit about this freshman in the future. Vashon is known as a basketball school, but this young man showed amazing vision in being able to read his blockers and find cutback lanes. Not many have shown that skill. Brock Olivo and Jamie Dowler are the two who first come to mind, and both of them were older. Hill scored four times and had a few other long runs that way. He was a massive reason the Wolverines handed Union its first loss.
The bad was the bizarre behavior by East Central College’s district opponent. It wasn’t the crowd, which made noise when the East Central players served. Instead, it was the Kirkwood Community College bench.
The bench players also would razz the Falcons in sing-song chants after mistakes.
Did it work? Maybe. Instead, it did bring East Central’s student fans — mostly the baseball team — into the match to make noise.
Those players broke the barrier in which athletes generally show a healthy respect for their opponents during the game. If it comes from the crowd and isn’t vile or abusive, that’s usually allowable.
I’ve only seen one other college volleyball team do something similar, and that was years ago. A few times a season, you’ll see a basketball team make noise trying to distract an opponent at the free-throw line.
This is where the coaches and administrators need to step up. Leave that to the fans.
What you don’t want to see is the ugly. At a recent playoff event, the home school’s student fans taunted the opposing team’s players by name. The type of comments coming from the fans were vile, obscene and cruel. It was uncomfortable and embarrassing.
I won’t name the school because I’ve been assured that the conduct is not who they are and is not representative of that school. I’ve also been told this isn’t the first time that’s happened there.
After the behavior was condoned for the entire game, and due to the nature of the ending of the game, many student fans rushed the field after the game. Most went to players. One ran to the other team’s side with a phone, recording video to capture the losing side’s sorrow.
After the match, when the players were leaving, fans from both sides were in close proximity with no home school supervision. It was a recipe for something to happen, but thankfully everyone left peacefully. These are the types of situations where you end up with fistfights or worse.
Most of what you’ll hear at games is positive. We really only see the worst examples of the other behavior during the playoffs. However, that’s when everyone needs to step up. It’s when you have the spotlight shining squarely on your school.
I’m sure a good number of adults read this column. Think before you blurt out anything. Remember, you are setting an example for the younger fans, and they’re quick to imitate.
If you see poor behavior by student fans and the administrator is not around, find them, and let them know. Abusive behavior cannot be condoned and needs to be corrected. Stop it before it spreads.
Be a good sport.