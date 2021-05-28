Play baseball, see the world.
That’s been Union High School graduate Ashton Goudeau’s professional career so far.
However, Goudeau’s tour has been a fast one.
Whereas local resident Morrie “Lefty” Martin’s major league pitching career took him to seven teams over 10 years, Goudeau is making a much faster league tour.
He’s on his sixth team since last November.
“It’s been crazy to follow all of the teams that Ashton has been picked up by this offseason,” Union High School baseball Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “It’s been hard because I know he just wants to find a place that will give him a chance and let him pitch. It’s a positive in that when teams try to sneak you through waivers, and someone picks you up, it costs that team $50,000 to do so, so that means a lot of people value him. He’s a Swiss army knife — a possible starter or relief pitcher rolled into one — so he’s valuable but not always needed. That leads to what’s happened this year. Hopefully, he’s found a spot with Cincinnati.”
Locally, Goudeau played with both Union High School and Washington Post 218. A professional player since he signed June 9, 2012, with the Kansas City Royals out of MCC-Maplewoods, Goudeau played in the Kansas City, Seattle and Colorado systems before he broke into the big leagues last season with the Colorado Rockies. He pitched four games with the Rockies in 2020, seeing action in 8.1 innings with a 7.56 ERA. He allowed 15 hits, two walks and one hit batter, striking out two.
His real odyssey started at the end of the 2020 season.
Goudeau was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates off of waivers Nov. 25, 2020. He then was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles Dec. 7.
Goudeau saw some spring training with the Orioles before the San Francisco Giants claimed him March 18.
A few weeks later, San Francisco’s west coast rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, claimed Goudeau off waivers April 10.
Goudeau spent eight days with the Dodgers organization before the Rockies reclaimed him April 18.
He stayed with the Rockies before the Cincinnati Reds claimed him from waivers May 2 and assigned him to the Louisville Bats. His time with the AAA team was the first minor league action since the 2019 Arizona Fall League as he had been with big league teams or at alternate sites.
With Louisville, Goudeau started two games and won one. He posted a 2.79 ERA over 9.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits and five walks. He struck out six.
That prompted the Reds to call him up Friday.
Goudeau made the most of the chance. With Bailey in attendance at Great American Ballpark, Goudeau pitched 2.1 perfect innings in relief during a 9-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
“It was awesome to get to watch him pitch in a major league stadium in person,” Bailey said. “When he got called up last year, that was super special, but with COVID it seemed distant, and although I watched his MLB debut on television, it wasn’t how I imagined. When I found out that he got called up on Friday, I thought all day about whether or not I should drive to Cincinnati or not. With the high school baseball season just coming to an end and the Legion season getting ready to begin, I had a lot on my plate, but ultimately the weekend was free, and my wife told me I’d regret not going if he did get into a game. She was right as always.”
Goudeau was Cincinnati’s fourth pitcher of the day, taking over in the sixth and lasting through the eighth inning.
“I could see him warming up in the third inning as the game started to get out of hand,” Bailey said. “The Reds starter kept the game close for two more innings, but in the sixth a couple of other relievers came in, and the Brewers built on their lead, and as that happened you could see in the bullpen that Ashton was getting hot. When the Reds manager came out to make a change, I couldn’t believe it, but there he was running through the bullpen door toward the infield. I had so many emotions at that time, but mainly just (felt) proud of him for doing it.
“He always wanted to be a major league pitcher, and he gave up a lot to get there,” Bailey said. “He is the epitome of hard work and dedication and never giving up and sacrificing what is easy for what is hard. To top the day off with him getting seven straight outs was icing on the cake. I know he was excited after the game, but after we talked he said he had to go and get his lift in. It’s his job, and he prepares for it like a major leaguer should. If anyone can and should make it, it’s Ashton.”
Sunday’s outing is a positive move for Goudeau, looking for his niche in the big leagues. He’s proven his worth in the minors and should get a chance as a middle reliever with the Reds.
Relief work is not easy. Much of the time, relievers are tossed into a game for a particular situation. Many times, they go into the contest with runners on base with the team facing a dire situation. In any event, it only takes one pitching miscue to send an ERA through the roof.
No matter what happens, Goudeau is going to have a heck of a story to tell future generations.