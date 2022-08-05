So, what did we learn during the 2022 American Legion baseball season?
The recently-completed summer ball season yielded much in the way of knowledge bombs.
We learned our area programs are blessed.
We had four area teams go to their respective state tournaments.
The Washington Post 218 Juniors capped a dominating year with a state championship at home.
Union Post 297 advanced to the Freshman Legion championship series in Lathrop and came home with a runner-up finish, the best in that team’s history.
A lot of those kids played as one of the district’s youngest teams in 2021 and learned quite a bit in a year to win the district tournament.
Washington Post 218 finished seventh in the same event.
And, to cap the season, the Washington Post 218 Seniors finished third in the state tournament which concluded last Thursday in Sedalia.
Let’s start with Todd Kleekamp’s Post 218 state championship team. They were extremely solid all season long. They won a tournament in Breese, Illinois, finished second in their home tournament and made the semifinals at a GameTime event in the middle of the season.
The 1-2 pitching combination of Grant Trentmann and Reagan Kandlbinder was powerful, although Kandlbinder missed part of the season due to surgery.
That gave others the chance to step up and pitch, and most thrived. Washington’s bats also got hot at the right time. Kandlbinder belted four home runs between the district and zone tournaments. Catcher Noah Hendrickson was next with three.
The only title Post 218 didn’t win was the Ninth District Tournament. That went to Elsberry Post 226 Red, and you really can’t tell the story of the Post 218 Juniors without Elsberry.
The two teams were so intertwined that they ended up playing for the district, zone and state titles against each other.
Post 218 won the season series, 6-4, but there were some epic battles. The Reds were the only Legion team to beat Washington this year.
In the end, it was only fitting that the state title came down to them. For me, those were the best two teams in the state. Stay tuned to this rivalry in the future. Both programs have deep traditions and strong support. While they might not like seeing each other as an opponent, there’s much respect between the teams.
The same can be said for Jefferson City Post 5, which might have been the third-best team in the state at the Junior Legion level, but the zone could only advance two.
Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Seniors won over 30 games while finishing third in the state tournament.
“When the smoke clears, it’s a great season,” Getsee said. “Most teams in the state of Missouri would love to have a season like we had, but when you come that close to carrying the season on, it stings a little. It is what it is.”
Washington found out the hardest thing in sports to do is repeat. The 2021 Post 218 team won the 2021 state title, something of a surprise to those who pay close attention. The adventure went all the way to the final four teams in the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska.
While Getsee felt this year’s team was stronger, so was the rest of the state tournament field, and Washington had to settle for third.
“We had a tougher team, so it felt like we had a better chance this year than last year,” Getsee said. “It shows just how special it is when you do get that state title, no matter the circumstances. They’re tough to get.”
Post 218 dominated the Ninth District before meeting its nemesis, Jefferson City. Post 5 brought another amazing group and they’ll continue to the regional in Alabama as the runner-up. You always get a quality team from Jefferson City.
The biggest state surprise was champion St. Joseph Post 11. They had never won a state title at the top level and records go back to 1929.
The top two pitchers for St. Joseph can go up against anybody. Bronco Whitt and Korbin Lamb-Bodde put the team into the championship series and St. Joseph was able to overcome a 12-inning loss to capture the winner-take-all game, showing a ton of character.
Lamb-Bodde pitched against Washington. He’s not huge, nor does he blaze the baseball past batters. I think the scout’s way to call it would be crafty. Lamb-Bodde has good offspeed stuff and great placement. He adapted to the umpire’s strike zone and showed a great tactical sense to throw off the hitters. That’s why his ERA is 0.64 after the state tournament.
Jefferson City probably owes Lamb-Bodde a thank you. The Post 218 batters never got back on track after that.
A lot of praise has to go to the Pacific Post 320 program as well. Pacific had a powerful high school team last spring, but was without some of the major cogs this summer.
Post 320 found a way to make the Ninth District senior finals and earned a berth into the Zone 1 Tournament in Washington. For the kids who played, this should help them with the future.
There were some who played up in the playoffs from the Post 320 Freshman team. While that squad didn’t advance past the district level, it was solid.
Honorable mention also needs to be given to the Union Post 297 Seniors, who tied for second in the regular season and finished third in the Ninth District Tournament.
While American Legion baseball was in decline overall in Missouri during 2022, losing over 20 teams from 2021, it was strong in this area.
The turf surface at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field paid immediate dividends.
While it was a pretty dry season, there were games which were played this year that might not have taken place in previous years.