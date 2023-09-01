It might not feel like fall, but fall sports are here.
Friday night football started last week and we’ll be most of the way through the season by the time September ends.
The best games were in Washington. Blue Fridays got off to a bang with the host Washington Blue Jays getting a late touchdown to beat Union, 21-14.
Across town, give Pacific Head Coach Paul Day the award for gutsiest call for trying for the potential game-winning two-point conversion against Borgia. Pacific then got the onside kick, forcing Borgia to hold again.
Pacific outgained Borgia, 324-182 in yardage. Pacific dominated number of plays (66-31), first downs (17-7) and likely time of possession. Just looking at the stats, you would have thought Pacific won by two or three scores. Somehow, Borgia won that game. Those things happen sometimes.
There are a lot of questions to be answered following football’s first week.
Are the teams which won big that good, or did they play poor teams?
Are the teams which lost games bad, or did they play outstanding teams.
We’ll find out more this week.
In volleyball, I would be surprised if Union and Pacific don’t give Hermann a run for the Four Rivers Conference title.
Washington has the team to beat in softball once again. In the Four Rivers Conference, the game between Union and Sullivan Sept. 14 might be one to attend.
I’ll end with a thought we’ve all had regarding the trainwreck known as the MSHSAA class and district assignment release.
Schools found out Friday morning where they were going for the postseason. That was the same day as the first games.
MSHSAA initially was set to release the enrollment figures, which they based the class and district assignments on, but pushed that back to Tuesday for some reason.
Down the long haul into history back, enrollment figures were parsed out in the spring, as well as football and basketball assignments.
In more recent times, the assignments were announced a week ahead of the first possible contests.
Why wait so long now?
Isn’t there enough drama happening on the first day of possible contests?
We’ve been told the hold on releasing information is due to the possibility of teams being dropped between the first day of practice and the first day of games.
That’s very unlikely though. If a school is going to drop a team, it’s either going to be in the planning stages (like St. Clair boys soccer) or after a low turnout on the opening day (like New Haven softball). Otherwise, teams only drop during the season usually due to injury issues or the loss of athletes for various reasons.
If the deadline was the first Wednesday to drop a team, MSHSAA easily could release the assignments on the following Wednesday. That might actually give teams an idea of what they need to prepare to do.
The enrollment data embargo makes zero sense. MSHSAA knows those numbers well ahead of time. Why can’t it release that information ahead of the class and district assignments?
That would give schools the chance to see what number MSHSAA plans on using for them this year. It might help to head off potential problems like what Washington High School had during the 2020-21 season when a submission error resulted in many Washington teams playing up a class.
MSHSAA, do the right thing. Let the schools and students know the information earlier, instead of this sensory overload on the first day of games.
