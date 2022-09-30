Forget Oktoberfest.
The best time to go to Hermann is the last week of September.
Or, at least that’s the best time for the sports fan to head to the Gasconade County seat.
The last week of September marks the Hermann Invitational Volleyball Tournament. This year’s 67th installment should bring added excitement.
Usually, heading into the event, we’ve got a decent idea of who will be favored.
Not this year.
If the first match of the tournament can be taken as an indicator, this year’s event is wide open.
Pacific beat New Haven in the first set, 28-26. New Haven won the second, 26-24.
No team went undefeated on the first day and four of the 12 sets were decided by three or fewer points.
Borgia and New Haven emerged from a competitive Monday pool. Borgia split with New Haven while New Haven also split with Pacific.
That put a solid Pacific team into Thursday’s consolation.
Hermann leads Tuesday’s pool, which takes place after this was printed. The program, which last week was announced as a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee (ceremony is in November in Columbia), can never be overlooked. Phil Landolt’s team is starting to get going and stands 11-7 in the early phases of Four Rivers Conference action.
Joining the Lady Bearcats in the Tuesday pool are Washington (6-9), Lutheran North (1-7) and Gateway Legacy.
I don’t know what to expect from Gateway Legacy. That team went 3-3 in pool play games last year, but was unable to return for the final night, shaking things up and turning it into a three-team round robin for the title.
It’s not just the Hermann Tournament, but this might be the most overall level year for the sport in the area. On the opening night of Four Rivers Conference play, Union beat St. Clair for the first time since 2016.
While Sullivan and Pacific have been much closer in recent years, I can remember when Sullivan upset Pacific back in the 1990s and it was one of the biggest shocks in area high school sports.
Of course, I write about parity in the Four Rivers Conference, but wouldn’t be surprised if Hermann runs the table. Like Sullivan in softball, Hermann always finds a way to put everything together by this point in the year and peak in the playoffs. Hermann seems to have a winnable district (Class 2 District 6) with Calvary Lutheran, Tolton Catholic and Montgomery County as the only other teams with winning records at this time.
The sectional would be against District 7. Russellville, Stover or Cole Camp are likely teams coming from that district.
After that, schools which could be quarterfinal opponents include Metro, Whitfield, Licking, Steelville or Eugene.
It wouldn’t stun me one bit to see Hermann back in Cape Girardeau in early November for the state tournament.
New Haven, which has made some big runs through the playoffs as well, faces a challenge at the district level. It should come down to New Haven and host Sedalia Sacred Heart for the title match.