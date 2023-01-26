Battle flexed its muscle as the top seed to open the Hermann Girls Basketball Invitational Monday.
Battle (11-2) opened a big lead early and defeated No. 8 St. Clair (3-14), 88-32.
The Lady Spartans ended the first quarter with a 26-7 advantage. The score stood at 57-11 to end the first half.
After three quarters, Battle’s lead stood at 81-24.
Vada Moore notched a team-high 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Charli Coello and Emma Talleur each scored six points.
Grace Moore added five points, Emma Thompson three and Sicily Humphrey two.
Maliyah Miller posted 30 points for Battle, including eight three-point makes.
Kaelyn Johnson scored 23 points, knocking through three triples.
Tayla Robinson made it a trio of Lady Spartans with 20-plus points as she scored 21, including three hits from three-point range.
Other Battle scorers included Me’Ahjal Anderson (four points), Kenya Olier (three), Jaleah Brookins (two), Justyce Canton (two), Alaina Shettlesworth (two) and Jaelynn Green (one).
St. Clair plays Hermann Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the consolation semifinals at Hermann Middle School.
Battle advances to take on Montgomery County in the championship semifinals at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
The mid-week schedule for the tournament was altered in anticipation of inclement weather.
