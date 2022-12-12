Playing in Columbia Thursday, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats fell to Battle, 61-44.
Both teams are 4-1 after the game.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Playing in Columbia Thursday, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats fell to Battle, 61-44.
Both teams are 4-1 after the game.
The game was tied after one quarter, 11-11, and at the half, 25-25.
That’s when things started to change. The Lady Spartans led after three quarters, 40-31, and continued to build from there.
Statistics were not available at deadline Friday.
Battle was coming off of its biggest victory, a 57-56 thriller against crosstown rival Rock Bridge. It was the first time Battle had beaten the Lady Bruins.
Union is scheduled to host Lift for Life Charter Monday before entering Four Rivers Conference play Thursday at home against Pacific.
The Lady ’Cats the host St. Charles West Dec. 19 to close out 2022. Union opens 2023 in the Lutheran South Tournament.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.