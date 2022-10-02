It took five games, but the Battle Lady Spartans halted Union’s volleyball winning streak Tuesday.
Union (12-6) fell to Battle at home, 27-29, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14.
“This was a tough loss,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said.
“We made some really great plays, and we also failed to execute at crucial times. At one point in the fourth set, we came back from a seven-point deficit but were unable to finish that set for the win.”
Getman said Union had a major challenge.
“Battle is a strong team,” she said. “They have an outside hitter who is incredibly difficult to defend. She hits high and over the block and has a very strong attack. Battle’s defense also made some incredible hustle plays. It was a fun game and the girls fought hard, but in the end, Battle was able to execute when we couldn’t.”
St. Louis Ignite
Playing Monday, Union swept St. Louis Ignite, a homeschool organization, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.
“This was another good win at home,” Getman said. “Our attack was balanced and the defense did as great job of getting us in-system. Ignite is a very scrappy team. Their defense but up a great effort but we were able to adjust to be effective.”
Marcie Keence had 28 assists, nine digs, three aces and one kill.
Sophia Helling contributed 12 kills, eight digs and two aces.
Kirsten Bockhorst ended with nine kills and two digs.
Josselyn Smith closed with seven kills, eight digs and five aces.
Isabel Stowe ended with four kills, two digs, two aces and a block.
Izzy Zagarri had 12 digs, three assists and a kill.
Lilly Wiskur had two kills, four digs and two aces.
Hailey DeWitt had two kills and one assist.
Katherine Bolte added one assist.
Ava Eagan had a dig and an assist.
Katie Donovan had one dig.
