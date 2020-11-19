All good things must come to an end.
Washington football (9-2) saw its season close Friday in the Class 5 District 4 championship game against Battle (8-1), 27-7.
The Blue Jay seniors were a part of the program’s 0-10 season in 2017, but they turned the team around to complete back-to-back 8-1 regular seasons in 2019 and 2020, finishing with a 9-2 overall record both times.
“It was a heck of a year, and these kids have done some amazing things,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “I wish it ended differently for them because they deserve it. Tough times don’t last. Tough people do, and these 19 seniors are as tough as they come.”
Battle put Washington on its heels early as Gerry Marteen took the first play from scrimmage 71 yards for a touchdown.
After a Blue Jay fumble, Marteen scored again a few plays later on a 38-yard run.
That was the last scoring either team was able to have for a while as the score remained 14-0 through halftime and at the end of the third quarter.
During that time, the Washington defense and special teams clamped down hard, forcing three Battle turnovers in the first half.
“Defense and special teams kept us in the game,” Heflin said. “Offensively, we were able to drive the ball. We just couldn’t put it in.”
Washington’s offensive high point came at the start of the fourth quarter as senior tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp caught a tipped pass around the 20-yard line and took it the rest of the way for a touchdown on what was ultimately a 54-yard passing strike from quarterback Cam Millheiser.
That seemed to reignite the Battle offense as well though, as Marteen ran in his third score of the game on the ensuing drive, which took just 90 seconds off the clock.
Battle quarterback Khaleel Dampier added a 21-yard touchdown run to further extend the lead and cap off the scoring.
“It’s a tough loss,” Heflin said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow, but you’ve got to tip your hat to them. Our kids played their heart out and I wish it could have ended different for them.”
Statistics
Marteen led the Spartans, rushing for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
For Washington, senior Cole Nahlik did the bulk of moving the chains. He carried 18 times for 75 yards.
Dylan Pape gained 30 yards on four carries and Louis Paule carried seven times for 25 yards.
Millheiser completed 5-17 passing for 81 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
Two of those passes went to Hoerstkamp for a total of 60 yards with one score.
Pape caught two passes for 14 yards. Conner Maher made one catch for seven yards.
Linemen Trevor Buhr and Gavin Holtmeyer led the Washington defense with nine tackles apiece.
Owen Bartlett made eight tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
Jake Straatmann was in on seven tackles. Other tacklers included Luke Kroeter (six), Hoerstkamp (five), Sides (five), Kuhn (four), Pape (three), Korey Jarrell (two), Hayden Thiemann (one), Nahlik (one), Maher (one) and Paule (one).
Clyde Hendrix made an interception.
Thiemann forced a fumble and Jarrell recovered one.
Hoerstkamp was credited with a sack.
Week 13
Battle hosts Ft. Zumwalt North (10-1) in the state quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. The other Class 5 teams still standing are Jackson (11-0), Chaminade (4-1), Lebanon (7-3), Webb City (10-1), Grain Valley (10-1) and Platte County (10-1).
Webb City, Chaminade and Platte County are the other quarterfinal hosts.
Box Score
Battle 14-0-0-13-27
Washington 0-0-0-7-7
First Quarter
BAT — Gerry Marteen 71 run (Vojtech Drda kick), 11:45
BAT — Marteen 38 run (Drda kick), 10:14
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
WAS — Ryan Hoerstkamp 54 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 11:45
BAT — Marteen 24 run (Drda kick), 10:16
BAT — Khaleel Dampier 21 run (kick failed), 6:07
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Nahlik 18-75, Pape 4-30, Paule 7-25, Millheier 5- -15, Maher 1- -5.
Battle – Marteen 22-246-3, Dampier 10-79-1, Murray 1-8, Dunn 4-5, Atherton 1- -3.
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 5-17-81-1-1.
Battle — Dampier 4-8-40-0-1.
Receiving
Washington — Hoerstkamp 2-60-1, Pape 2-14, Maher 1-7.
Battle — Marteen 1-17, Laboy 1-11, Atherton 1-8.
Tackles
Washington — Buhr 9, Holtmeyer 9, Bartlett 8 (FF, FR), Straatmann 7, Kroeter 6, Hoerstkamp 5 (sack), Sides 5, Kuhn 4, Pape 3, Jarrell 2 (FR), Thiemann 1 (FF), Nahlik 1, Maher 1, Paule 1, Hendrix 0 (INT).
Battle — Not available.