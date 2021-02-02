New Haven will try again Saturday to pick up a win at the Hermann Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Shamrocks (6-10) take on O’Fallon Christian Saturday at 1 p.m. for seventh place in the tournament.
Battle (6-10) defeated New Haven in the consolation semifinals Thursday, 66-54.
Battle led 16-12 after one quarter, 28-21 at the half and 45-35 through three quarters.
New Haven had three players reach double digits in scoring.
Mackenzie Wilson led the way with 15 points.
Peyton Sumpter was next with 13 points. Wilson and Sumpter each hit two three-point baskets.
Hannah Rethemeyer scored 12 points while going 4-6 from the free-throw line. New Haven was 9-17 from the stripe for the contest.
Emma Rohlfing was next with eight points.
Natalie Covington netted four points while Madison Langenberg added two.
Nautica Wilson scored 27 points to lead Battle. She hit three of the team’s eight three-point baskets and was a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Battle went 16-19 from the line.
Eliyah McCarthy scored 15 points and Anna Sisson also reached double figures with 13 points.
Other Battle scorers were Maliyah Miller with seven points, Aailyah Preyer with three points and Keshai Hayes with one point.
Battle will play Montgomery County Friday for the consolation title.
The other final-round games also take place Friday. St. Clair plays Hermann for third while Owensville takes on California for the title.
The New Haven-O’Fallon Christian game is the only girls game scheduled for Saturday.