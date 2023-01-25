Union’s boys basketball Wildcats halted a four-game losing streak Friday, picking up an 86-71 home win over Russellville.
Union improved to 10-6 on the season with the victory while Russellville fell to 8-10.
Featuring a pair of high-powered offenses, it was Union taking the early lead, 27-14, through one quarter.
The Wildcats continued to add to the score and led Russellville at the half, 48-33. Union was up after three quarters, 71-53.
“It was definitely a shootout and for the most part I was really pleased with how we played,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “With the exception of a four-minute lapse defensively, where we were lackadaisical on offense, we played really well. Instead of finishing the game, we allowed them to get closer than we should have. You have to give them a lot of credit as they never stopped fighting. At the end of the night, it was just great to get on the right track before we head into our tournament.”
Ryan Rapert led the Union scoring with 25 points.
Kieran Wors netted 18 points.
Two other Union players, Ozzie Smith and Liam Hughes, both hit double digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Trent Bailey and Hayden Burke both scored five points.
Gavin Mabe added four points. Will Herbst chipped in with three while Joseph LaParry and Karson Eads both ended with two points.
“Our half-court man-to-man defense has been getting better and better and when we can do that successfully, we are able to get out and play the way we want to,” Simmons said. “When we focus on defending and blocking out every possession, we can be a very good team.”
With the team’s top scoring output of the season of 86 points, Simmons felt the offense did many positive things.
“We also did a nice job of making the right plays on offense and scoring on easy shots,” Simmons said. “Our biggest issue is consistency. When we show up and do the little things right consistently, I really believe in our group. It’s hard to be disciplined. Good teams do them all the time and we are getting closer to being there but still have a lot grow in when it comes to our consistency.”
