Maybe, the Union basketball Wildcats need to have a different nickname for the 2020-21 season.
Perhaps, the Feral Kittens would be more fitting.
Union has as many freshmen as seniors with two players in each of those classes.
Additionally, Chris Simmons’ team has three sophomores and four juniors.
Still, much is expected from a young team that went 5-22 last season.
The Wildcats were picked to finish third in the preseason Four Rivers Conference poll.
Union earned 22 points to rank behind Sullivan and Pacific. Two coaches feel Union will win the league.
Ranking behind Union were St. James, Hermann, New Haven, Owensville and St. Clair. St. James is the defending FRC champion. Hermann and New Haven tied for fifth.
Union has three starters returning in juniors Kaden Motley, Matthew Seeley and Collin Gerdel. Motley and Seely are guards while Gerdel plays inside.
Union’s two seniors are guard Mason Bailey and forward Lance Corum.
Simmons expects competition for playing time with sophomore Liam Hughes and junior Tanner Hall at the front of the line.
“There are also several other sophomores and freshmen who have had good summers,” said Simmons.
Union hosted a summer league and Simmons said many players grew during that experience.
“We have a lot of guys who have worked really hard through quarantine and summer,” Simmons said. “I really think you will see some guys on our team step up who will surprise people because of all that work.”
Other sophomores on this year’s team are Cooper Bailey and Will Herbst. Many of the young players got a chance to see some varsity action last season.
“Because we were so young last year, we really struggled,” Simmons said. “I think our kids learned what it takes to be successful. They learned that you can’t just show up for practice and not put any extra time in and expect to be great. We also learned how important the weight room is. Our kids have really put a lot of time in the weight room and changed their diets so they can be successful this season. We were not very good last season and that really put a bad taste in their mouths that they have been trying to relinquish since then.”
Overall, Simmons said 25 freshmen came out for the program. Two, Nkosi Hanley and Ryan Rapert, made the varsity squad and will be looking to make an immediate impact.
Overall, Simmons feels Pacific and Sullivan have the most depth returning in the Four Rivers Conference and will be teams to beat.
“There are a lot of question marks from last season to this season,” Simmons said. “There are several new coaches and a lot of holes to fill for everybody. Pacific and Sullivan have the most returners and they also have players who can get you a bucket when you need one, which is really important to be successful.”
Simmons said the team’s goals include going undefeated at home as well as winning conference and district titles.
While Simmons and his team have control with what’s happening on the court, events off the court could affect the team. The biggest is the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the unknown about the 2020-21 season.
“I think that is kind of changing by the day,” Simmons said. “Thankfully, we have a good-sized gym with plenty of seating so hopefully parents and students can come and experience some normalcy for a little while. Ultimately, we just want the kids to be safe and have a great experience.”
A Sedalia native, Simmons said he’s found a home in Union.
“I feel very blessed to be at Union,” Simmons said. “There are tremendous people here and we are thankful to be a part of it.”
Steve Neier, Ryan Coons and Tanner Bunch are assistant coaches this season.
The team can be followed on Twitter at UnionHSHoops.