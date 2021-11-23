Is this Union’s year?
In voting by league coaches, the boys basketball Wildcats have been projected to win the Four Rivers Conference title.
Union, which went 12-13 overall, 4-3 in the league, received nothing but first-place votes from FRC coaches in the preseason league poll.
Head Coach Chris Simmons has plenty of veteran experience on this season’s team.
Three senior starters return from last year’s team in Kaden Motley (14.7 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game), Collin Gerdel (10.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game) and Matthew Seely (10.1 points, four rebounds and 2.1 assists per game).
Sophomore Ryan Rapert, who started at times at point guard, and senior Tanner Hall are expected to join the starting lineup.
Key players off the bench are junior forward Liam Hughes and sophomore guard Ozzie Smith.
“We return pretty much everybody,” Simmons said, “so it is more about just building on the experience we have and then Liam and Ozzie filling in with some depth.”
Simmons feels additional players are ready to step up and compete for playing time.
“There are a few other guys who have gotten better over the summer and are only going to make practice and game minutes super competitive,” he said.
Simmons is being assisted by Ryan Bobbitt and Ryan Coons. Coons, and some players, are still with the football team, which reached its district championship game. The football team’s progress could affect the basketball team.
Union competed at the Holt jamboree Tuesday.
“It was a good experience for us,” Simmons said. “It was tough only having one day of practice with half of our varsity, but we got a taste of how hard we are going to have to play. We made a lot of mistakes, which was to be expected but I think we got a pretty clear picture of what our rotation needs to be.”
Simmons said there were many positives in scrimmages against Winfield and Holt.
“I just wanted to see our kids play really hard and share the ball on offense,” Simmons said. “We definitely saw a lot of progression from the first scrimmage to the second one. Our younger guys also got good experience of playing at the varsity level, so from players 1-12, there were a lot of positives to come out of it. We have a lot of work to do by next Tuesday but the effort and unselfishness was great, which was my main goal for the scrimmage.”
The Wildcats open the 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament next Tuesday against Washington.
Union is seeded fourth, and the Blue Jays are fifth. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Simmons hopes to help this team to excel.
“Outside of all the common goals that every team has, I would say that our No. 1 goal is to reach our potential,” Simmons said. “While that may seem like a very safe answer, We all feel like this team can be very good, but there are several areas of the game that we have to have a different mindset towards than we have in past years.”
Despite the confidence from opposing conference coaches, Simmons feels the Four Rivers Conference race will be much closer.
“As always, I think our conference is going to be very competitive,” Simmons said. “We have a lot of very good coaches that have been around each other for several years. We all seem to know each other very well, which usually translates to a competitive season. I think Hermann, Sullivan and St. James are going to be the teams to beat every night. They are going to get after you all night, and they have so much tradition. Owensville brings back a lot of experience, and they will always bring it defensively. New Haven is going to be big and athletic. Pacific seems to have a lot to build around with their big man. And St. Clair always competes at a high level and gives themselves a chance to win on any given night.”
Simmons feels every night is going to be interesting during the league season.
“Conference is my favorite time of the year because everyone knows so much, and so much is on the line every night because of the tradition of the FRC,” Simmons said.
But to reach team goals, Simmons said Union will have to remember what it learned last winter.
“We have to value the defensive end above all else,” Simmons said. “If we can get to a place where we take pride in getting a defensive stop against a good team, then I think we can play to our potential. We really want to be the aggressor and have the mindset that we control the defensive end and the glass, which I do not believe we have done a very good job of in the past two years.”