In recent games, the Union basketball Wildcats have limited their opponents to under 50 points per game.
However, Union’s offense hasn’t been able to keep up and the Wildcats closed out the regular season with two losses. Hillsboro won Monday, 49-37, and Lindbergh beat the Wildcats Tuesday, 46-23.
Union (4-21) will look to break the skid Saturday in the opening round of the Class 4 District 9 Tournament against third-seeded St. Clair. The game, in Union, tips off around 5:30 p.m.
Hillsboro
In Monday’s road makeup game, Hillsboro led 10-7 after one quarter, 25-15 at the half and 35-23 through three quarters.
“Holding them to 49 points on the night, which is their lowest point total of the season, was a big deal because they average 68 points,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I was really proud of our kids. We played hard and gave ourselves a chance late in the game against a very good team.”
A pair of sophomores, Kaden Motley and Matthew Seely, led Union in scoring with 10 points apiece.
Motley also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Seely had two of the four Union three-point baskets and added three rebounds and an assist.
Junior Lance Corum was next with eight points, five rebounds and one steal.
Junior Mason Bailey scored five points with three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Sophomore Collin Gerdel had four points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Senior Caleb Mabe pulled down six rebounds with two steals. Senior Peyton Burke had one assist and a rebound.
Union had four three-point baskets and went 3-6 from the free-throw stripe.
“It was a four-point game with under three minutes to go, and we had our chances, but struggled to shoot the ball late,” Simmons said. “I was really proud of our kids throughout the night. They just never quit fighting. Mason Bailey and Lance Corum gave us really good minutes in the second half.”
Evan Worley and Mark Moore paced Hillsboro. Worley had 16 points while Moore ended with 15.
Garrett Pinkley scored eight points. Zach Whaley and Ethan Worley each scored four points. Logan Smith added two.
“I thought our defense, shot selection, and ball security were the keys for us,” Simmons said. “Their point guard is the best individual on-ball defender I have seen all year. He harassed us all night and I thought our guards did a tremendous job of handling his pressure. Defensively, we contested every shot and rebounded as good as we have all year. They have really good speed and size, which is why they have won 21 games, and I thought our kids never backed down from them all night.”
Lindbergh
Taking on Lindbergh at home Tuesday, Union closed out the regular season.
Lindbergh held an 11-9 edge after one quarter and was up 21-11 at the half. It was 32-19 after three quarters.
“Our defense was actually very good through the first half, especially the first 12 minutes of the first half,” Simmons said. “With four minutes to go in the second quarter, we had held them to 13 points and given up no offensive rebounds. The problem was we really struggled to shoot the ball. We got plenty of good looks but when you can’t put the ball in the hole, it puts so much pressure on your defense to get stops and eventually the dam breaks.”
Motley led Union’s scoring attack with eight points. He also had two assists and two rebounds.
Burke and Mabe each had six points on the night. Burke had two steals and a rebound. Mabe pulled down one rebound.
Seely scored two points and Corum added one. Seely also had two rebounds and two steals. Corum added two rebounds.
Cooper Bailey had two rebounds and an assist. Mason Bailey posted one assist. Gerdel had two steals and a rebound. Kaden Hughes blocked a shot.
“Our kids played really hard and got plenty of stops,” Simmons said. “They were much bigger than us but we did a great job on the defensive glass. That was a real weak point earlier in the season and the last two nights it has been a strength. Turnovers were the Achilles heel in the first half of the season and we have done a good job in the last 8-10 games so we are improving but when shots are not falling, you have to be that much more disciplined to get great shots.”
Carter Knuckles led Lindbergh with 12 points.
Logan Kopp netted 10 points. Joey Abeln was next with eight points.
James Kearney added six points. Evan Knobbe and Aidan Scott each scored three points. Jake Koenig and Will Stockmann scored two points apiece.