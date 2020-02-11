There was good news and bad news for the Union basketball Wildcats this week.
The good news was that Union (4-13) started its first winning streak of the season, winning Monday at Elsberry, 54-35.
The bad news was the streak ended at two wins Tuesday with a 58-51 home loss to Steelville.
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons feels his team is starting to show improvement for the stretch run.
“It is really exciting from my perspective because we are doing things that are giving us a chance to win every night,” Simmons said. “I am excited because we still have a lot of room for improvement but yet we have come so far. When we get this rebounding issue figured out, I am excited to see what this group can do.”
Elsberry
Monday’s game was a reschedule from Jan. 22.
Union led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and was up 27-21 at the half. The Wildcats led, 37-28, after three quarters.
“I thought we played a very complete game,” Simmons said. “We played to our strengths and made adjustments as they needed to be made.”
Caleb Mabe was Union’s top scorer with 19 points. He came close to a double-double with nine rebounds.
Peyton Burke hit Union’s three three-point baskets and closed with 15 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“It was really good to see Caleb and Peyton lead us,” Simmons said. “When they started to collapse on Caleb, he kicked it out and Peyton was ready to make the right play. We attacked their man and their zone very intelligently and efficiently.”
Collin Gerdel and Kaden Motley scored six points apiece. Gerdel also had four rebounds, two steals, one blocked shot and one assist. Motley had two rebounds and one assist.
Mason Bailey scored four points with three assists and two rebounds.
Kaden Hughes netted two points.
Lance Corum and Luke Koch each scored one point. Corum also had three rebounds and one assist.
Jackson Dickinson pulled down two rebounds and added two steals. Matthew Seely had three assists, a blocked shot and a rebound.
Union knocked down 17 of 27 free-throw chances.
Steelville
Playing Tuesday at home, Union pushed up the start time to try and avoid winter weather. The team also honored first responders at the game.
“We played very well Tuesday night,” Simmons said. “Rebounding continues to be the problem for us. Rebounding is hard and takes multiple efforts every play. It takes great perseverance and resilience to get a rebound. We have to learn to do that.”
Steelville led 16-14 after one quarter and 29-23 at the half.
Union had a big third quarter to tie it after three quarters, 40-40.
Mabe again was the focus of Union’s offense and he scored 27 points with eight rebounds and one assist.
“Caleb Mabe was a monster the entire game,” Simmons said. “They had no answer for him all night and our guys played through him the entire night. When he didn’t have a shot he kicked it out and shooters hit shots.”
Seely was next with 17 points, one assist, one rebound and one steal. He hit four of Union’s seven three-point baskets.
“Matthew played really well,” Simmons said. “He was patient and played off the pressure that they sent to Caleb by being ready to knock down shots, which he did.”
Gerdel scored four points with three rebounds and two assists.
Burke had three points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Bailey contributed two assists with one rebound.
“Mason and Peyton handled their full court pressure all night by getting us into our offense,” Simmons said.
Corum had one blocked shot and an assist.
Motley posted three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Union went 7-12 from the free-throw line.
“We are playing at a higher level every day,” Simmons said. “We are becoming quite efficient offensively. We are sharing the ball. Every night somebody else steps up.”