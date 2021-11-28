There’s no place like home.
Returning Tuesday, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks blitzed Belle, 55-28, to record their first win of the season.
New Haven (1-1) returns to play Tuesday in the Montgomery County Tournament, facing third-seeded Hermann at 7:30 p.m.
In Tuesday’s game, New Haven jumped out to a 14-6 lead after one quarter and led 27-11 at the intermission. New Haven was up after three quarters, 43-19.
Sam Scheer led the Shamrocks with a double-double, scoring 15 points with 15 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.
Scheer hit one of New Haven’s two three-point baskets in the game.
Logan Williams reached double digits, scoring 10 points with four assists, three rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Mitchell Meyer closed with six points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Will Hellmann netted six points with six rebounds and three steals.
Hunter Tallent scored five points with a steal.
Adam Homeyer scored four points with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
David Otten posted four points.
Charlie Roth netted two points with six rebounds and two blocked shots.
Andrew Rethemeyer scored two points with three rebounds.