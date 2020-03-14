Goals for the 2019-20 New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks were simple.
“Our goal was to be competitive and improve on last year’s record, and we did that,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said.
New Haven went 11-14 overall with a 1-6 conference record this season. That was an improvement over 2018-19’s 7-18 overall and 0-7 FRC record.
Peirick said two players with the same first name stood out.
“McKenzie Overschmidt and Mackenzie Wilson were our team leaders in most every category,” Peirick said. “They both work extremely hard in practice to get better and they also make everyone else better around them.”
Wilson, a sophomore, led the team in scoring at 13.4 points per game. She also averaged 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
“Mackenzie Wilson is like having a coach on the floor because of her basketball knowledge and understanding of the game,” Peirick said.
Overschmidt, a senior, averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while filling a major leadership role.
“McKenzie Overschmidt holds her teammates accountable and really does a great job of being a team leader by setting great examples of work ethic on and off the court,” Peirick said.
Peirick said Overschmidt also was the team’s most improved player this season.
“She worked hard every day to improve her game and she learned from mistakes,” Peirick said. “She was able to make corrections to her game and not continue to make the same mistakes over and over. She improved her offensive game because of this.”
Overschmidt was one of four seniors on this year’s team.
“It’s always hard to see your seniors go because they contribute to your team in so many ways that aren’t necessarily seen on the court and in the scorebook,” Peirick said. “Our seniors are McKenzie Overschmidt, Lexi Sidwell, Kayla Brumels, and Meagan Holtmeyer. These girls came in every day with great attitudes and played hard. Some of them may not have gotten a lot of game time, but they never complained and were great teammates.”
Peirick feels next year’s team can improve as well.
“I think our outlook for next season is pretty good,” Peirick said. “We have some juniors who got a lot of playing time this year and I also saw improvement in their games.”
Additionally, younger players could be pushing for playing time.
“Our JV team had a great season, only losing three or four games,” Peirick said. “I expect some of them to give us a lot of varsity minutes next year and really contribute in a positive way. There are some good athletes coming up who work really hard and do not like to lose. Hopefully, that will translate into a successful season next year.”