Building momentum for next week’s home tournament, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights won twice on the road this week.
Borgia (9-6, 4-0) captured a 47-44 win Tuesday at Cor Jesu Academy and defeated Cardinal Ritter Thursday, 35-25.
The Lady Knights host University City Monday at 5:30 p.m. to start the Borgia Tournament.
Cor Jesu
Playing one of the larger St. Louis private schools, the Lady Knights managed a 47-44 win Tuesday over Cor Jesu in Affton.
“It was a good win against a team that we have struggled to defeat in the past few years,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia led 16-10 after one quarter and 25-17 at the half. Cor Jesu came back to take a 33-32 lead after three quarters.
Houlihan said Borgia retook the lead and sealed the victory at the free-throw line.
Borgia’s interior duo of Avery Lackey and Kaitlyn Patke combined for 29 of Borgia’s 47 points. Lackey netted 17 while going 5-6 from the free-throw line. Patke scored 12 and was 2-2 from the stripe.
“Avery Lackey and Kaitlyn Patke are really starting to play well together,” Houlihan said.
Grace Turilli was next with eight points while going 3-4 from the free-throw line. The team went 11-15 from the stripe.
Grace Rickman and Callyn Weber scored three points apiece. Julia Struckhoff and Jenna Ulrich each scored two points.
Borgia hit two three-point baskets.
Cor Jesu’s Mallory Ronshausen was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, including five three-point baskets. The Chargers hit eight shots from beyond the arc and went 2-4 from the free-throw line.
Addison Erusha was next with eight points while Amy Varghese scored seven.
Julia Boyet had five points, Lilly Berger scored three and Olivia Korpecki posted two points.
Cardinal Ritter
Returning to Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action Thursday, the Lady Knights were able to pick up a low-scoring win at Cardinal Ritter, 35-25.
Borgia led the Lady Lions at the half, 26-10.
Seven different players scored for the Lady Knights.
Lackey led the way with eight points.
Patke and Turilli each scored seven points.
Mya Hillermann was next with six points.
Jenna Ulrich netted three points and Julia Struckhoff and Audrey Richardson scored two points apiece.
Borgia hit two three-point baskets and went 9-15 from the free-throw line.
“We played a solid first half,” Houlihan said. “Ritter fouled a lot in the second half that really took us out of our rhythm. We displayed some mental toughness in this game.”