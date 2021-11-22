Setting goals high for the 2021-22 season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights are ready to take the court.
“We want to win the Archdiocesan Athletic Association and district championships,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia went 13-13 overall last year, 2-5 in AAA Large Division standings. The Lady Knights finished second in their district to Lutheran St. Charles.
Cardinal Ritter won the AAA Large Division, and Houlihan feels the Lady Lions will be strong again this year.
“Ritter will be the toughest competition because of their speed and experience,” Houlihan said.
Borgia was hit by graduation, losing three players after last season.
That included starters Avery Lackey (12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.8 blocked shots, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game) and Mya Hillermann (3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and one assist per game) and reserve forward Grace Rickman.
Still, the team has plenty of experience coming back.
The top player is senior Kaitlyn Patke. The 6-0 forward signed with NCAA Division II school Truman State. She averaged 15.2 points, seven rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 assists per game last winter.
Callyn Weber, a senior guard, averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game. She was Borgia’s top outside shooter, knocking down 32 three-point baskets.
Senior Audrey Richardson averaged 3.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game in a ballhandling role.
Junior Lexie Meyer is in her third season on the varsity team and averaged 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Another junior who has seen action since her freshman year is Natalie Alferman. She played in 17 games last year and is expected to see a bigger role for 2021-22.
Houlihan said there will be extra attention given to controlling the ball this winter.
“We need to be better at handling the ball and cutting down on turnovers,” Houlihan said. “That will give us a better chance to win games.”
Although Borgia lost considerable height in Lackey and Rickman, the team gets another inside threat in 6-1 forward Celia Gildehaus, who is healthy this season.
Houlihan is being helped by two Borgia graduates. Michael Pelster is the varsity assistant, and former player Mackenzie Severino will be running the junior varsity team.
Borgia played Tuesday in the Brentwood jamboree.
“I love the jamboree setup,” Houlihan said. “We are able to play against some new faces and work some nerves out. Positives all around.”
The Lady Knights open the regular season Monday at home against Owensville with JV action at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Knights go to Pacific the following Monday, Nov. 29.